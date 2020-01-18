Let's Flood Masvingo!

News / Press Release

by Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

"The liberation of Gold Coast is meaningless unless the whole of Africa is liberated", that was Kwameh Nkurumah, the visionary President of Ghana's powerful statement emphasizing the priceless value of solidarity in the fight for freedom.In this age, more than 60 years on the MDC and Zimbabweans in general find themselves confronted with the very same freedom question.The importance of solidarity with those undersiege from Emmerson Mnangagwa's military dictatorship must never be understated!Just as Nkurumah said then, our freedoms as individuals and quest for democracy as citizens is meaningless unless we give solidarity to our fellow comrades who are facing persecution by prosecution from this military dictatorship.Yes, as MDC solidarity is one of our key ideological pillars as social democrats!Our National Vice Chairman, Job Sikhala is facing a trumped up treason trial from 27 to 30 January in Masvingo for calling for an end to this drudgery type of life imposed on us by Emmerson Mnangagwa.It is not a secret Mnangagwa and ZANU PF must be removed!If calling for removal of Mnangagwa from power is our National Vice Chairman's crime, without doubt solidarity during his lengthy trial supercedes everything!An injury to one is an injury all!We are the People, we are the Power!Stephen Sarkozy ChumaMDC Youth Assembly National Spokesperson