Business woman assaulted for suspected love affair with married man

by Stephen Jakes
2 mins ago
A business woman was recently assaulted by her business partner's wife who accused her of having a love affair with her husband.

Sazingani Ndlovu (31) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela facing assault charges.

Ndlovu allegedly assaulted her husband's business partner View Mazhanyuro (34).

Sometime in September 2019, Ndlovu went  to Mazhanyuro residential place a teacher at Milton High School and accused her of having a love affair with her husband.

On January 4 at around 7pm Mazhanyuro was with Ndlovu's husband selling their stuff when Ndlovu arrived and shouted at her accusing her of  having a love affair with her husband.

Ndlovu also said Mazhanyuro was HIV positive and assaulted her with clenched fists several times all over the body.

She was referred to the hospital for medical examination.

Mazhanyuro reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Ndlovu.

Source - Byo24News

