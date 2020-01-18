Maid in court for stealing from employer

News / Press Release

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo woman who was employed as a maid allegedly stole cash and property all worth $350 from her employer.Cynthea Sibanda of Northend appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.Sibanda allegedly stole from her employer Sandra Gwariro (43).On December 21 2019 Gwariro left her house and children going to Kwekwe, leaving it in the custody of Sibanda.On the same day at around 7pm Sibanda was seen by Gwariro's children leaving the house with a fully packed cooler bag and she never returned back.Gwariro returned back on December 23 at nigh. She found her property and money missing.The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Sibanda.