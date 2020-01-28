Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

MDC National Executive makes momentous resolutions

by Luke Tamborinyoka
2 hrs ago | Views
The MDC National Executive today concluded a two-day retreat to chart the way forward. The two-day retreat came on the back of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa's National Agenda 2020 unveiled to Zimbabweans last week.

The National Executive took note of the developments in the country, particularly the suffering among the people and the unwillingness of Zanu PF and Mr. Mnangagwa to have genuine and sincere national dialogue that can poise the nation for stability, democracy and growth. The executive took note of the isolation of the country and the deterioration in the living conditions of the people.  

The Executive reaffirmed the party's unstinting pursuit of the national democratic struggle in pursuit of personal security, freedom, transformation and prosperity for all Zimbabweans. The executive strongly reaffirmed that 2020 is the year of action where the people of Zimbabwe will peacefully and constitutionally express themselves in their demand for a return to legitimacy, which is at the core of the national crisis.

In pursuit of the national democratic struggle, the executive formally adopted the Breaking Barriers Initiative meant to create a broad church of united citizens that will sonorously demand a return to legitimacy and a resolution of the festering national crisis.
 
The National Executive noted that Zimbabwe needs a new liberation and a new independence and the Breaking Barriers Initiative - the broad church of united Zimbabweans---will mobilize and prosecute the five key fights as laid out in President Chamisa's statement to the nation.  These include the fight for a true people's government, the fight against corruption in the country, the fight for a better life, the fight for rights, freedoms, to secure citizen security as well as a national fight to defend the national Constitution.  
 
The National Executive deliberated on the party in government (PIG) and resolved that its deployees to Parliament and to local authorities must prudently serve the citizens. The executive reiterated the importance of utmost integrity on MPs and councillors. It is now mandatory for the party's Mayors, Councilors and Members of Parliament to hold regular feedback meetings to their constituencies, failure of which the party will take drastic measures against them.  

The main executive organ of the party resolved to intensify its diplomatic campaign to alert SADC, Africa and the broader international community on the dire plight of the people of Zimbabwe. There was also a resolution to embolden and strengthen the base through the supremacy of the branch strategy adopted by Congress.

The National Executive noted the vicious cycle of disputed elections which consistently continues to breed illegitimacy. To this end, the party adopted an alternative Electoral Bill whose principles are anchored on SADC, AU and UN guidelines on the conduct of free and fair elections. The electoral principles include provision for the Diaspora vote as well as a truly impartial elections management body, among other key tenets.   
 
On the whole, the National Executive was strong on the fact that 2020 is the year of action, given the deteriorating social and economic conditions in the country. Only a legitimate people's government will able to solve the dire challenges affecting the people.

#thepeoplesgovernment.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy National Spokesperson

Source - Luke Tamborinyoka

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Is the new dispensation keen on devolution?

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe after Botswana records Corona Virus

3 hrs ago | 2049 Views

ZAA unveils global partner as 2020 plans are announced

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets Mutsvangwa in South Africa?

6 hrs ago | 6453 Views

Zimbabwean entrepreneur invents open-sourced technology to improve access to education in Africa

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Unscrupulous SA security companies abusing Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 1779 Views

'Trump to add new names to sanctions list' - splendid, please add Chamisa Mthuli Ncube!

7 hrs ago | 3226 Views

'MDC 2020 Agenda will not lift sanction' - more significantly, will not end rigged elections

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Sikhala's court case to split the party

7 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Zapu Council of elders member Beven Senda laid to rest

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

ZITF prepares for 2020 trade show case

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabweans not involved in the death of SA police captain

11 hrs ago | 5344 Views

3 family members die in house fire

21 hrs ago | 3817 Views

Judge blasts lawyer for exposing Chiwenga

21 hrs ago | 7653 Views

Man jailed over Mnangagwa insult

21 hrs ago | 3646 Views

Shiri sued over car hiring fees

21 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Confusion over Chombo's prosecution

21 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF proposes upward review of food relief

21 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Town Secretary arrested

21 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Cop killing machete gang denied bail

21 hrs ago | 774 Views

Kamambo courts Chiyangwa

21 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Chamisa flies to SA to confer with Mbeki, Ramaphosa

21 hrs ago | 2457 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days