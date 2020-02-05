Latest News Editor's Choice


Fire Brigade Statement: Fire at 29 Penrith Road, Morningside, Bulawayo

by Spekiwa Mugiya
05 Feb 2020
CITY OF BULAWAYO

PRESS STATEMENT

FIRE AT 29 PENRITH ROAD, MORNINGSIDE, BULAWAYO

The City of Bulawayo received a report through a running caller (walk in) of a house fire at 29 Penrith Road, Morningside, Bulawayo referenced F22/2020 on Saturday, 29 January 2020 at 21:08 hours. The Fire and Emergency Services dispatched 1 Water Tender (1,850 litres) and 1 Water Carrier (9,000 litres) from Famona Fire Station and 1 Emergency Tender (1,850 litres) from Northend Fire Station as a back up. The Emergency vehicles arrived at the property between 21:13 hours - 21:16 hours.

On arrival, at the scene, the Brigade found the entire House well alight with the roof already collapsed. Flames were coming out from an open roof which had already curved in due to the intensity of the fire and neighbors were watching helplessly as the gate was locked.

The Brigade observed that the whole building was in flames and the rear rooms were still burning intensely. Although there were reports of persons inside the Building, there were no signs of life or screams that could be heard thus indicating that all the occupants had succumbed to the inferno by the time the Emergency Services arrived. Three bodies were later discovered in the burnt debri during firefighting operations.

The City of Bulawayo notes that there was a delay in reporting the fire to Bulawayo Fire and Emergency Services. The person who reported at the Famona Fire Station advised that he had first received a call from a friend around 20:58 hours that she saw a house in flames when she was driving. She later called the person again at 21:10 hours to say that the roof had collapsed which forced him to drive from Morningside Shopping Centre to the Famona Fire Station to report the fire. Neighbours stated that, efforts to contact the Emergency Services were made but they could not go through because they were using cell phones but did not prefix with the Bulawayo code 02922.

The City would like to clarify and dispel the misinformation that the Fire Brigade went to the scene without water. All Water Tender and Emergency Tenders are equipped with pre response water containers with a carrying capacity of 1850 litres and a water carrier of 9000 litres. No vehicles are dispatched to attend to a scene without pre response water. The 9000 litres water carrier acts as a backup while the appointed fire fighters locate the fire hydrants which are in all residential and commercial areas in the City. Fire hydrants are placed between 50 metres to 100 metres apart for the purposes responding to fire calls. An emergency tender on its own can cater for small fires while hydrants have the additional necessary pressure to switch off any form of fire. The claims that the fire brigade thus came without water are not true as it is standard that a hydrant should be located and used for purposes of responding to any fire call.

SPEKIWA MUGIYA
ACTING CHAMBER SECRETAR

Source - Spekiwa Mugiya

