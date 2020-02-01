Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

More needs to be done action to deal with Corona virus threat in Zimbabwe

by Dr Henry Madzorera
1 hr ago | Views
The 2020 novel corona virus threat is very real and developed countries like China are building brand new hospitals to deal with this immense threat, which has already surpassed the 2003 SARS pandemic in its proportions.

Over 24 000 cases and more than 400 deaths have already been reported worldwide, most of them in China. Countries like the USA evacuated their citizens from China and are putting into quarantine travelers from the affected regions. China itself has put some cities into lock down and many countries are discouraging non-essential travel to China.

But we have a problem in Zimbabwe. The authorities tell us that they are ready for any cases that may come from China, that we are ready to handle an outbreak, and that the nation should not worry. They tell us our ports of entry are well-manned and well-equipped to detect any cases. This kind of propaganda neither convinces us nor helps Zimbabwe. We know there is a real threat. We know the government cannot suddenly have adequate human resources to deal with this threat when our health problem has not yet been resolved, and we are still unable to offer the normal routine health care to the nation. Doctors are leaving the country in dozens. We know the nurses are still working a few days a week each due to incapacitation. We are fully aware that there are no medicines in our hospitals, even simple ones like paracetamol, and that most of our hospital equipment is nonfunctional, including laboratories, radiology equipment and theatre equipment.

We have central hospitals reported to be running on one borrowed ventilator! Add this to stories doing the rounds that the government spent millions of dollars on non-functional equipment recently and you have the making of a disaster.

What do we expect the government to do?

The first thing is proper communication to the public about this looming outbreak. This is a public health issue and not a State secret. There is a lot of misinformation out there. The government has been very slow to act and we are way behind the epidemic. By now all health workers should have been properly trained on early diagnosis of a case, what to do when they see a suspected case and where to refer the case.

We should be having a proper case definition known by both health workers and lay people in the street. The latter are actually likely to be the ones who first suspect a case. The government should flood the nation with information and give at least weekly updates on both national and international developments. Most health workers are not clear on how the 2020 novel Corona virus infection presents.

The government must put aside proven serious resources to prepare for this outbreak, and not wait for disaster to strike. Reassure us by telling us how much has been set aside to deal with the threat. Show us evidence of the personal protective equipment purchased for the health workers. We want to see the relevant institutions stocked with medicines and sundries, and we want to be assured that resources to send specimens to South Africa for virological confirmation are there. Show us (at least the health workers) that packaging material for carrying these dangerous specimens is there. Simply saying we are ready for this threat without tangible evidence is cheap propaganda.

The government has hitherto concentrated on airports, yet it is reported that some people from China are crossing Victoria Falls bridge on foot. Screening and data collection should be done at all ports of entry. Non-essential travel to and from China should be minimized forthwith, because we simply do not have the capacity other nations have to deal with a corona virus outbreak in Zimbabwe. The two-week quarantine period should be enforced. It is regrettable that some of the known visitors from China have not been visited by a public health official, or even so much as received a phone call, yet we claim to be monitoring them. How exactly are we monitoring these people under quarantine at their homes?

We urge the government to be transparent on this issue, and keep the public well informed. Our true level of capacitation should be declared, so that well-wishers can come in and assist. Government should be very open with the WHO and continue to tap into their global expertise. They have the wherewithal to raise partners who can capacitate us to deal with this grave threat.

Dr Henry Madzorera Secretary For Health and Child Welfare

Source - Dr Henry Madzorera

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

20 mins ago | 56 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

43 mins ago | 105 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

54 mins ago | 324 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

57 mins ago | 526 Views

POLAD comedians splurge scarce forex on foreign trips

57 mins ago | 120 Views

Of Zimbabwe's educated fools, thinkers

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe refugees lose fight to remain in Botswana

1 hr ago | 121 Views

WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 555 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is afraid of his own party, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Ginimbi denied bail

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bosso's McClive joins Wits

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed on $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Lake Kariba needs three years to fill up

4 hrs ago | 955 Views

Mnangagwa tells police to deal with machete gangs decisively

4 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Chiwenga's wife to move in with her mother

4 hrs ago | 3187 Views

Welshman Ncube blames the electorate

5 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Zesa CEO dies

6 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Matutu ups the stakes, reports Kuda Tagwirei to ZACC

6 hrs ago | 3186 Views

MDC senator threatens to burn Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 753 Views

Only Mnangagwa can fire me, not doctors, says Obadiah

6 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Zimbabwe Highway spikes robber nabbed

6 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Mnangagwa's apocalyptic end as Zimbabwe President

6 hrs ago | 4169 Views

Community newspapers boss leaves in a huff

10 hrs ago | 1556 Views

'Mnangagwa a reformer,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

10 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

11 hrs ago | 5144 Views

Mohadi refuses to pay maintenance

11 hrs ago | 2664 Views

Teachers abandon formal dressing

11 hrs ago | 2306 Views

US$3.5 million for hospital equipment goes missing

11 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

11 hrs ago | 4239 Views

Here we go again!

11 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

11 hrs ago | 7375 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

11 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

11 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

11 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

12 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

20 hrs ago | 1041 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

20 hrs ago | 2771 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

20 hrs ago | 1443 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

21 hrs ago | 3870 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

22 hrs ago | 2925 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

22 hrs ago | 2910 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

23 hrs ago | 3569 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days