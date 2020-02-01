Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

POLAD comedians splurge scarce forex on foreign trips

by Luke Tamborinyoka
1 min ago | Views
As Zimbabwe's economy sinks to plumbing depths, with the country's hospitals and clinics without basics such as gloves, bandages and painkillers, fringe political leaders under the POLAD banner will spend millions of scarce foreign currency visiting global capitals on a purported international re-engagement drive.

It is unfathomable that POLAD comedians could spend US$4, 5 million in scarce for-ex on useless trips to Brussels, Washington, London and Paris while innocent Zimbabweans are dying at home.

That money would have been put to better use if it had been used to procure basics for the country's major referral hospitals or importing food for the starving millions.

These POLAD actors are real actors in the literal sense of the word. An African proverb asserts that a man should not chase rats when his house is burning. And spending scarce foreign currency on trips to foreign capitals while the nation starves is akin to doing precisely that.

Zimbabwe is on a precipice. There is starvation in the countryside. Civil servants and our uniformed forces are suffering. Villagers, students and urbanites can barely survive while these fringe political actors burn scarce money on ill-advised trips.

This heartlessness is all the more reason why President Chamisa said he will not join this POLAD charade. In the middle of this suffering, we cannot have politicians spending scarce money on foreign travels that bring no dividend to despondent Zimbabweans.

We must engage nationally first in a sincere, honest and credible dialogue process that will move the country forward. Politicians should engage the situation in the country first before purporting to engage the international community about the so-called sanctions, which Zanu PF invited on the nation by killing innocent citizens and repressing people's rights.

Zimbabwe needs a true people's government that the nation voted for in 2018.

#thepeoplesgovernment.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy National Spokesperson

Source - Luke Tamborinyoka

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

28 secs ago | 0 Views

More needs to be done action to deal with Corona virus threat in Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Of Zimbabwe's educated fools, thinkers

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe refugees lose fight to remain in Botswana

7 mins ago | 12 Views

WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

24 mins ago | 160 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is afraid of his own party, says Mutsvangwa

38 mins ago | 187 Views

Ginimbi denied bail

39 mins ago | 143 Views

Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

39 mins ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit

46 mins ago | 142 Views

Bosso's McClive joins Wits

49 mins ago | 94 Views

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

49 mins ago | 261 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed on $1 500 bail

53 mins ago | 172 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

54 mins ago | 166 Views

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

54 mins ago | 221 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Lake Kariba needs three years to fill up

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

Mnangagwa tells police to deal with machete gangs decisively

3 hrs ago | 962 Views

Chiwenga's wife to move in with her mother

3 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Welshman Ncube blames the electorate

5 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Zesa CEO dies

5 hrs ago | 2341 Views

Matutu ups the stakes, reports Kuda Tagwirei to ZACC

5 hrs ago | 3076 Views

MDC senator threatens to burn Zec offices

5 hrs ago | 723 Views

Only Mnangagwa can fire me, not doctors, says Obadiah

5 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Zimbabwe Highway spikes robber nabbed

5 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Mnangagwa's apocalyptic end as Zimbabwe President

5 hrs ago | 3721 Views

Community newspapers boss leaves in a huff

10 hrs ago | 1541 Views

'Mnangagwa a reformer,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

10 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Cartels rip up Zanu-PF camps

10 hrs ago | 5089 Views

Mohadi refuses to pay maintenance

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Teachers abandon formal dressing

10 hrs ago | 2284 Views

US$3.5 million for hospital equipment goes missing

10 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Mnangagwa's govt redeploys army personnel

10 hrs ago | 4203 Views

Here we go again!

10 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Zimbabwe army chiefs panic, deploy special forces

10 hrs ago | 7042 Views

Zanu-PF rocked by fresh power struggles

10 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Indicators point towards further Zimdollar loss

10 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Malawi election bombshell: Courts becoming too powerful?

10 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods

11 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Man jailed 3 years for attempting to rape minor

19 hrs ago | 1035 Views

BUSE student jailed 15 years

19 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Man knocks out mother-in-law's teeth in brawl

19 hrs ago | 1437 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

20 hrs ago | 3846 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

21 hrs ago | 2901 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

21 hrs ago | 2884 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

22 hrs ago | 3553 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

22 hrs ago | 4755 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

22 hrs ago | 7710 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days