Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Zimbabwe Independence; Null and Void - MLF

by MLF
3 hrs ago | Views
While as Mthwakazi people together with the world battle the scourge of covid19 which is ravaging our communities mercelessly, we (on this 18 April 2020), feel a respite for at least being saved from seeing the ugly face of blood-thirsty Mnangagwa and cabal celebrating their 40th independence at Bourberfields in Bulawayo.

This day, to Mnangagwa and his band of killers, would have marked their celebration of genocide they commited on Mthwakazi continuously which took tens of thousands of innocent people's lives, robbed families of bread winners, several women raped and later bayonated to rip open their wombs, children compelled to huddle behind doors fearing Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, Shiri's tyranny unleashed relentlessly on them for ONLY being Ndebele. It is mind boggling when reading an insincere speech from Mnangagwa which was set for presentation at BF to portray himself as a rational unifier, an inclusive and visionary leader when deep in his evil heart, he knows that he means the opposite.
In fact, he had hoped people would all gather at the  Barbourfields Stadium for him and cabal to see how many we have now become so that they devise yet another subtle strategy to wipe us out from the face of the earth. God intervened and saved us from Mnangagwa and Zanupf predation through this unprecedented pandemic otherwise Mthwakazi would be faced with two threats, from Mnangagwa's zanupf and the corona virus on the other hand.

As a people, we cannot again fall into their trap disguised as 'national unity '(as though he knows what that means) and assume he is sincere. This is a man known for his heartlessness and cold bloodedness across the length and breadth of Mthwakazi. This is a man who still leads the intransigent genocidal zanupf which since 1980, has gerrymandered constituencies and even census in Mthwakazi for their political expediecy and to just their profanity. Mthwakazi people have nothing to celebrate on that date since independence and democracy remain elusive and too lofty a goal even todate to our population. Instead, the appearance of Mnangagwas face in Zanupf regalia is a painful reminder of the most brutal regime known in living memory only comparable to that of Polpot of Cambodia in 1975s. His face befits all evil humans have ever seen. Mnangagwa and zanupf have even gone to the extent of destroying the country's once thriving economy just to keep Mthwakazi subdued and in harsh manacles of oppression and repression. His insincere speech only gives Mthwakazi more impetus to want out of this man-made disaster called Zimbabwe because everyone including children know that co-existence with his people failed from inception and can never succeed despite daily cohensions.

Therefore, believing Mnangagwas fallacy is tantamount to believing anything - it's like asking a hyena to guard one's sheep. We have said it before and continue to say it even longer that in order for peace to prevail in that country, zanupf government should let go of Mthwakazi so that Zimbabweans can concetrate on developing their suffocating country and we also be free to manage ours which they continue clutch illegally by all brutal means they choose. There shall never be peace nor prosperity in forced co- habitation. It has failed in many countries like in the now defucnt USSR for example and in Sudan here in Africa. Mnangagwa is advised to stop flogging a dead horse hoping for miracles - bundling Zimbabwe and Mthwakazi is illegal and it also a known failed project and no amount of lies can breathe life into that dangerous arrangement.

As MLF, we challenge Mnangagwa's zanupf government to put Mthwakazi plight to a referendum instead of using violence and vitriolics like "pasi........" to suppress it because it always remain intrusive and even stronger. Robert Mugabe died a bitter oldman because he too failed to do the right thing- of letting Mthwakazi go her way. History is judging him accordingly wherever he is and the same shall happen to the entirety of the deaf zanupf rulers. Your 'rape' like independence celebrations are null and void to the people of Mthwakazi and to anyone in their normal senses - in fact, they have always been - only that people have always have always been forced to attend otherwise both Mugabe and Mnangagwa would have addressed empty stadia in Mthwakazi. Writings are always on the walls Mnangagwa and zanupf refuse to read with presence of mind because they are keen to shed more innocent blood and call that heroism and leadership! After the 2017 coup, Mnangagwa came up with devolution of power, a concept he clearly does not understand because what he does is simply a replica of what his disposed mentor tyrant Mugabe did.

For the umpteenth time, we call upon Mnangagwa to put Mthwakazi independence to a referandum and let the people of Mthwakazi speak along the lines of hos rhetoric that ' the voice of the people, is the voice of God' hoping he means the Almighty God. Time for him to listen to God through his people is now and stop masquarading as a visionary without a semblance of any. If the case of Mthwakazi is put to a referandum and people declare allegience to zanupf and Zimbabwe , you shall then sleep in peace knowing that you have quelled dissent in a civilised way and not by your known brutal means. It has been proven the world over that ' no one , not even the most powerful forces, can stop an idea whose time has come ' it can only be delayed and with costs which i hope neither you nor us want. Do the right thing and let the will of the people prevail and you shall go into history books for one good reason at least than to also leave a legacy of tyranny like your predecessor. Freeing Mthwakazi is a double unlocking process because Zimbabwe too, like Mthwakazi shall be free and prosper.

On our part, we have already drawn terms of separation and we are very keen to share them with you and your government because time to sober up is now or history will judge us harshly.



Source - MLF

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa marks highest single-day jump of 251 new cases

36 mins ago | 131 Views

Botswana dismisses deportation reports on Zimbabweans

52 mins ago | 227 Views

Beitbridge East legislator tours storm hit Tshituripasi area

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa to announce lockdown wayforward today

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Covid-19: Bulawayo rises to the occasion

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

South Africa defends Beitbridge fence

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Soldier kills colleague

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Mugabe guard jailed for theft

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man commits suicide over pregnancy

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

PHOTO: Police officers escort a haulage truck transporting mealie-meal

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Covid-19 exposes, heightens inequalities

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on lockdown

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mnangagwa commends local business, skirts lockdown concerns

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Lockdown necessary, but works against long-term good

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe @40: It's not yet uhuru as we yearn for true independence

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Some personal thoughts on Zimbabwe's Coronavirus lockdown policy

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Amazulu leads Mapeza chase

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Man survives Mnangagwa's 20 year jail term, fined for spreading Covid-19 falsehoods

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Biti lashes Mthuli Ncube again and again

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Beitbridge under the spotlight

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

More Zimbabwean immigrants in Botswana head for Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa lockdown decision due today

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chiwenga says we are our own liberators

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Hwange identifies 5 Miles Hospital as isolation centre

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Victoria Falls Rainforest, vegetable markets disinfected

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chikwata return excites Agent 'Ajira' Sawu

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

120 litres of water per household in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mohadi says more work needed in Covid-19 fight

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Beitbridge opens for returning immigrants without conditions

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mnangagwa to 'fine tune' Mugabe's land policy

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

No independence for Africans: Their children will play on sewage drainages and will not recognize or smell it

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Uhuru

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo needs 200 ventilators

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe @40: Transcending the pitfalls of national consciousness

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zesa told to harden blow on debtors

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe@ 40: Re-Centering African nationalism to Posterity

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Govt increases grain producer price

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Get ready to work, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

ZTV, spare us the torture

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

I'm grateful to have been born and bred in Rhodesia, as there's clearly nothing for me in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Zacc pounces on Green Fuel truck

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe@40: Still standing . . . going strong

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Let Us All Redefine Our Independence

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mohadi happy with Matebeleland North preparedness

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

'ZRP needs 35k masks per day'

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

May weirdos please hold their peace

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Toying with people's lives

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zim @ 40, A New Dispensation that never was minus Mugabe's booming voice

3 hrs ago | 99 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days