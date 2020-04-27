Latest News Editor's Choice


Message to Zimbabweans who wants to leave South Africa

by Zim Embassy in SA
1 hr ago
This notice is a follow up to our communication dated 30 April 2020, regarding consultations with bus operators for the provision of transport services to Zimbabweans who have expressed interest in self-funded repatriation from South Africa to Zimbabwe during the lockdown period.

Please be informed that EAGLE LINER/ INTERCITY EXPRESS BUS COMPANY has been engaged as one of the transport service providers tasked with the responsibility to transport Zimbabweans from Johannesburg/ Pretoria to quarantine centers in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe.

The agreement with Eagle Liner entails the following:

i. SERVICE OFFERED

Eagle Liner/ InterCity Express will offer transportation service from Johannesburg/ Pretoria to  quarantine centers in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe.
The service will be demand driven and offered weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The actual departure dates will be dependent on the granting of necessary authorizations from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa (DIRCO). However, 6 May 2020 is the envisioned date of departure for the first trip.
The pickup points in Johannesburg will be Lenasia, Starbus and Park Station. Whilst in Pretoria, the pickup point will be Bosman Station. (It is important to adhere to the lockdown restrictions on gatherings as set by the South African Government).
There will be two departure times from Johannesburg, for the service, namely; 1000 and 1500 hours. The pick-up time in Pretoria will be directly communicated by Eagle Liner Bus Company.

ii, COST AND PAYMENT OPTIONS

The bus fare will be R600 per person. (Luggage will be charged separately and payable at pickup points on the day of departure).
Payments will be done electronically via CompuTicket, https://www.computickettravel.com and the sale of bus tickets will commence from 1 May 2020.

iii, LOGISTICAL ARRANGEMENTS

Eagle Liner/ InterCity Express will provide the Embassy and Consulate with the passenger manifest and bus details prior to each trip for clearance with both the South African and Zimbabwean authorities.

The buses' carrying capacity will be limited to 70% in order to comply with the South African lockdown loading regulations for public transport.

iv. TRAVEL DOCUMENTS

All prospective passengers should have the requisite travel documents before paying for the trip. (Those without travel documents should urgently contact Consulate to apply for a temporary travel document before booking.)

v. CONTACT PERSON (S) AND DETAILS

For inquiries and assistance with the transport bookings, interested persons should use the following Eagle Liner contact details: -

S. Marimo Mobile Number +27632578266
D. Walstroom Mobile Number +27632578244
Customer Care Number: 0108229000/0871501895
Email Address: customercare@intercity.co.za
Customer Care WhatsApp: +27788786870

Please note that consultations with other bus operators are currently ongoing with a view to enter into a similar arrangements not only for Gauteng, but for other provinces as well.

Similar announcements will be made once these engagements have been concluded.

Also note that ail returning residents will be subjected to twenty-one (21) days mandatory quarantine at designated Quarantine Centers in Beitbridge upon crossing into Zimbabwe at Government cost.

Separate announcements regarding assisted repatriation will be made through the usual channels once the processes have been finalized.

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT CONSULAR ASSISTANCE IS FREE OF CHARGE AND THAT THE EMBASSY ANDO _ THE TWO CONSULATES DO NOT HAVE AGENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA. USE THE AVAILABLE OFFICIAL CHANNELS TO VERIFY AUTHENTICITY OF INFORMATION WHENEVER YOU ARE IN BOUBT.





Source - Zim Embassy in SA

