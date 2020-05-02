The MDC Alliance Disability Council dismayed by the recall of legislators

News / Press Release

by Dennias Mudzingwa

The MDC Alliance national Disability Council of the MDC Alliance is totally dismayed over the recent illegal recall of four of our prominent legislators that was announced by the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday the 5th of May.Indeed, what was done does not come as a surprise to us because we understand that starting from the bizarre Supreme Court ruling which sought to de-legitimise our President Advocate Nelson Chamisa and hand our party to the terrible loser, Thokozani Kuphe; Zanu PF is now dangerously using state institutions such as the Parliament to fulfil its agenda of decimating the MDC Alliance as the People's party.And so to perform this nefarious task, Douglas Mwonzora and his cabal have sold their souls to the devil to become very useful tools in the hands of our evil oppressors.As persons with disabilities, we have not forgotten the role which the affected legislators have played so far both in Parliament and in the People's party at large, to ensure that Zimbabwe becomes a disability inclusive society.We therefore, wish to express our full solidarity with all the affected legislators.We also wish to reaffirm our support to the People's party, the MDC Alliance and our leader, President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.We take this opportunity to also reaffirm the fact that the MDC Alliance, as the People's movement, is simply the only credible political party that can truly deliver a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Zimbabwe in which our rights as person with disabilities will be fully provided, protected and promoted.Further, we are also fully supportive of the resolution that was made by the National Standing Committee of disengaging all our MDC Alliance legislators from Parliament pending further consultations with both the relevant party structures and the public at large.Famba Nero Famba. Tshisa Mpama Tshisa.For and on behalf of the National Disability Council,Dennias MudzingwaSecretary for Disability and Special NeedsMDC Alliance