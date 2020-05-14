Latest News Editor's Choice


IButho leNqama Cultural Regiment Statement on the death of David Magagula

by Nkosini Tshuma
IButho LeNqama notes with sadness the passing on of one of Mthwakazi's most illustrious sons uBaba uDavid Magagula.

As the Ndebele proverb says 'Isitsha esihle asidleli', indeed we have lost a hero at a time we needed him most. He contributed a lot towards uniting our people both in the diaspora and back home. He supported and advised us in various cultural activities that we conducted.

He taught us that 'The art of being wise is knowing what to overlook'.  An educationist and writer Magagula will be remembered as a selfless and dedicated leader who put the interests and agenda of the people of Mthwakazi at heart and around the globe.

As Joshua Nkomo said 'You dont give a man a hero status, all you can do is recognise it, it is his'. He leaves behind 'Sasisemeveni and  'Goodbye Zimbabwe' alongside precious memories.

You are a hero who will be missed Mr David Magagula. May your dear family, friends, comrades and countryman find comfort in the lord during this difficult time of mourning made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.  

To our nation we say 'When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it'. God bless Mthwakazi.

Nkosini Tshuma
Deputy Spokesperson – IButho leNqama
Cell number – +27 82 075 2718
Email – ibutholenqama@gmail.com
Website – www.ibutholenqama.com
Twitter – @IButho leNqama
Youtube – IButho leNqama

Source - Nkosini Tshuma

