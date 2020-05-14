Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Dabengwa's dreams of the future and frustrations

by Zapu Information And Publicity Department
2 mins ago | Views
Dumiso Dabengwa, the late President of Zapu always had dreams for the future. Evidence is awash showing that his life was full of big future dreams for Zimbabwe as a whole.

History tells that he left his banking job in then Rhodesia to join the struggle, substituting comfort with a life of struggle. He saw the possibility of overthrowing a very powerful regime at that time.

His dream of a liberated African continent saw him fight battles with South Africa's uMkhonto weSizwe of ANC against the Rhodesian forces for months on the battle fields of Rhodesia.

He was to later on partake in the building of a guerrila army that engaged the enemy both on the ground and in the air. What should be very inspirational to the genuine young patriotic Zimbabweans is that he first did it himself. He did not say "go and do," but said, "come, let us do."

The description of his dream of a free and democratic Zimbabwe is endless. Dabengwa's most striking dream was to pass the political and developmental  baton stick to the younger generation. Not only did he see a potential of a better and prosperous Zimbabwe but he visually foresaw how this could be realized. He even took himself to task in making sure it was achieved.

From the onset of the Zapu pull-out from the 1987 Unity Accord in 2009, Dabengwa made it clear that he had not wished to lead the party. He clearly stated he would have loved to be led by a younger person. His preoccupation was to build the future and not to strengthen his existing power basing it on the justifications of his past and the power of incumbency. His focus was to press ahead having learnt that life is a continuous process whose future is determined by the actions of those who live today and collective decisions we take in the contemporary.

This view was not limited to the party Zapu alone but he consulted far and wide. He interacted with people from all walks of life, from all  over the country and beyond Zimbabwe and Africa,  taking their advice with all humility whenever he could do so.

Because of his humility and strong sense of selflessness and sacrifice, together with his unflinching belief in the future, he was not ashamed to support the youngest presidental candidate in 2018 elections, in the process risking betrayal and humiliation in the hands of shallow and narrow minded political fraudsters of our time.

Out if his love and wish for a peaceful coexistence and a sustainable development of the country, fr of political bickering and polarization,  he listened to the voice of reason when many open minded and patriotic Zimbabweans called for a Transitional National Governing Authourity that could address the huge political, social, legal, constitutional and economic problems of our nation.

His was not to just criticise without offering alternative advice. His dream for the immediate future was to promote a political national consensus above political party affiliations characterised by emotional and empty slogans.
Dabengwa will be forever associated with one of the most gigantic economic post-independence project, the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project. It is no doubt that the battle hardened freedom fighter even saw mountains moving and in their place a green belt emerging, feeding the whole Southern Africa from the Zambezi.

One is justified to believe that the failure to effectively move towards combating drought in the Matabeleland Regions must have been very frustrating. Whereas it had been accepted that it is the Matebeleland regions that had perennial droughts over the years and that water had to be sourced from the Zambezi, A Minister in the GNU from the MDC set out to fight Dabengwa. Apparently he came from koSiphepha in Tsholotsho himself. This is one of the driest parts of Zimbabwe. He made all sorts of allegations and accusations even going to the press claiming that there had been misappropriation and abuse of funds under Dabengwa's watch. During the scuffle the project had to change its name to be called the National Zambei Matebeleland Water Project. The then Prime Minister even came down to Bulawayo to do something that no one ever talks about even now.

It was very frustrating to see a son of Tsholotsho being used to fight a project set out to help his very own people. However, as  already stated Dabengwa  never saw failure. Like a true revolutionary, he only saw a delay in a revolution but never a total failure, and as such, he held on the project til the end.

It is therefore safe to say that his dreams for a brighter and better future in Zimbabwe  were his source of inspiration against all the frustrations.

Zapu Information And Publicity Department.

Source - Zapu Information And Publicity Department

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Covid-19 has equalised the rich and the poor: NANGO

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Diabetic 73-year-old widow relieved as Bigtime gives aid to 1,100 Zimbabweans

41 mins ago | 71 Views

Mtetwa, I'm done flattering tyrants: if ED 'committed no crime' then who is 'the monster of depravity'

1 hr ago | 501 Views

Harare hit by crime wave amid COVID-19 lockdown, residents organise neighborhood watch committees

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Mugabe calls for temporal residential care isolation facilities

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa's son in gunning totting storm

1 hr ago | 1049 Views

Chamisa receives a boost

1 hr ago | 1315 Views

SADC says political situation in the region is relatively stable except for Mozambique

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten Zimbabwe lockdown

1 hr ago | 853 Views

Chamisa wants Zimbabwe on Sadc agenda

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

IButho leNqama Cultural Regiment Statement on the death of David Magagula

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Army, police lock down Harare CBD

2 hrs ago | 985 Views

'Zanu-PF will not defer by-elections'

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Govt, teachers square off over schools opening

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Fuel queues resurface

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Civil servants conned in grocery scam

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Dead returnee was chronically ill, says Mavhima

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

SA police seize $1,5m Zimbabwean cigarettes contraband

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

NGO petitions Parly over rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Stocktheft suspect escapes from remand prison, rearrested

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Zimdollar is world's second junkiest currency'

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Beitbridge cross-border transporters seek exemption

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimpost considers solar-powered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Opening of schools premature

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Tsvangirai's wish must be respected

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

MDC should never break apart because Mwonzora doesn't agree with Chamisa.

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Sex vendors in the jaws of COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

NetOne donates PPE to Mpilo Central Hospital

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe suffer blow

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Buyanga not opposed to a friendly relationship with Ms Muteswa

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Komichi says sorry for aiding Chamisa 2018 'coup'

2 hrs ago | 1664 Views

3 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa jail

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Catholic priests survive train & car crash

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Govt set to stagger reopening of schools

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

7 cops arrested for extortion

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Businessman loses cars in inferno

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zimbabwe joins search for Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Deported convicts wreak havoc in quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

23 escape from quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

New $10 notes start circulating

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Banks to swap RTGS for new notes: RBZ

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chihuri up for diverting US$32m

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

ZEC's suspension of by-elections 'unlawful'

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

40,000+ to die from coronavirus in South Africa by November

10 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Passport office keys stolen

11 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Illegal miner jailed

12 hrs ago | 774 Views

Botswana president to go into third quarantine after Zimbabwe trip

12 hrs ago | 2201 Views

High Court postpones MDC Alliance MPs recall case

13 hrs ago | 3180 Views

David Magagula declared National Hero

14 hrs ago | 3494 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days