1893 MHRRM's profound condolence message on Magagula's Death

It is with deepest and most profound sadness that the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) has learnt of the death of Matebeleland's illustrious agitator for the Restoration of the State of Matebeleland, uDavid Gift Magagula.Our Movement sends its deepest, most profound and enormous condolences to the Magagula family, his friends and to the organisation he belonged to, Mthwakazi Liberation Front (MLF).This is our deepest, most profound and enormous loss as a people and a Nation of Matebeleland. A Restorationist roader and revolutionary has been lost.Magagula will always be remembered for his passion for the Restoration of the State of Matebeleland and indeed the Restoration of the freedoms and the Human Rights of its people.He leaves behind footprints on a path towards the realization of the full Restoration of the Human Rights of the people of Matebeleland.The Restoration or Self-determination path he pursued for the people of Matebeleland speaks to us of the deepest need to continue and persist in our quest for the full Restoration of Our Human Rights as a people and a Nation.Released by Bayethe Board of Directors, 1893 MHRRM