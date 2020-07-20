Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU-PF Zimbabweans in diaspora condemn the planned July 31 protest

by Kennedy Mapesa Mandaza
20 Jul 2020 at 07:43hrs | Views
FELLOW ZIMBABWEANS!
MAY THE LORD OUR GOD GIVE US PEACE AND LOVE!

We, ZANU PF members living in the  Diaspora condemn the planned protests by some opposition parties and civic organizations dubbed '#31 July Mass protests' as, shameful, irresponsible, selfish, anti-Zimbabwean, misguided and a desperate attempt to subvert and undermine legitimate efforts made by the progressive leader, His Excellency Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa (ED) and the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe in combating the scourge of COVID 19 pandemic and championing Vision 2030 which seeks to take Zimbabwe to a middle-income economy.

This is the message from ZANU PF Zimbabweans in the diaspora residing in Canada, Far East Asia, Namibia, South Africa, United Kingdom and Europe, United States of America, and all peace loving Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora.

The current government under the able stewardship of His Excellency President Mnangagwa is on record fighting corruption and its attendant challenges, making the the necessary reforms in conformity with the dictates of the Zimbabwe constitution.
The President has opened his doors for dialogue and engagement with all peace loving people inside and outside Zimbabwe. There is ample evidence that the government is fighting graft, attending to the challenges of shortages, leakages of money, unemployment and welfare of the workers among many other efforts to improve the economy and standard of living of Zimbabweans.

It is from the planning stages that #31 July mass protest is an attempt by the opposition parties and civic organisation to pursue their longstanding regime change agenda by masking it as a fight for corruption. It is an evil attempt to cause unrest and despondency among the citizenry, hence our strongest call for the demonstration to be condemned by all peace loving Zimbabweans.

Notwithstanding, the world is hardest hit by the current pandemic. As we begin to appreciate the health interventions made by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe in our beloved country, we hear there is a planned mass protest. This is shockingly retrogressive and definitely endangers the lives of medical professions, law enforcement agents and of cause the general public to the Coronavirus.

We urge the detractors of progress, peace and tranquility to put the health and lives of people first, and respect the legitimate elected Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

This politicking and grandstanding surely must have limits and must stop forth with.
We therefore urge the organizers of the planned demonstrations to selectively cite the provisions of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) relating to public gatherings and the  provisions in the Civil Protection Act of 1989 (Chapter 10:06), and certainly the Presidential's proclamation declaring a state of public emergency under Section 113 of Zimbabwe's Constitution which allows them to defy the orders given through these provisions.

Our departure point with unrepentant rogue politicians in the country is for them to behave, unite and follow the laid down Covid-19 protocols.

If they desire to challenge the Government on constitutional grounds or grounds of administrative law, the Judiciary is there for them to use. As for the Presidency they have to wait for the 2023 Harmonised Elections, in which given their inability to champion Zimbabwean interests, the electorate will dump into the history dustbin.
 
The organizers of this 31 July Mass Protest surely should be aware that there is absolutely nothing lawful by inciting people to defy existing laws for their political gains. They should equally know there is nothing progressive and democratic in denting the image of the country.

It is ironic that some opposition lawmakers in Zimbabwe resort to street toyi toyi for political expediency in the most ridiculous fashion amidst a health crisis. We hereby remind them through the few words of one of the late politician that, 'co-operation and respect for each other will advance the cause of human rights worldwide. Confrontation, vilification, and double standards will not."  

Our focus must be to solidify each and put every effort to build our nation and protect the gains made and let political maturity and the voice of reason prevail regardless. Let us applaud the efforts of the Government and our frontline Health Workers who are determined to fight the scourge of COVID 19. This is surely a time to build our nation and we denounce any diversions.

Let us cherish and be proud of a progressive, competitive Zimbabwe, which is open for business, guided by the rule of law.

As proud Zimbabweans and ZANU PF family, we reiterate our commitment to unity, peace, democratic and progressive politics, and security of our beloved Zimabwe, as well as our solidarity with all fellow Comrades in Zimbabwe.

May God bless Zimbabwe, the ZANU PF leadership, and forever bless His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the Government, and the people of Zimbabwe and unite us with steadfast love and desire to build the Zimbabwe we want for posterity.

We thank you.

VIVA ZANU PF,
PASI NEZVIMBWASUNGUTA


Source - Kennedy Mapesa Mandaza

