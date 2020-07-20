Position of ZAPU on demos

News / Press Release

by Iphithule Maphosa

Zimbabwe African People's Union, a long standing advocate for the Zimbabwean people's freedom from the tyrant regime running the country since 1980, wishes to make the following remarks as pertains the planned end of July protests.We would like to categorically state that the mother party is not an active participant to the said demonstrations that are purportedly against corruption. This is informed by the reluctance by the organisers of the said demonstrations to engage, consult, or better still to invite other opposition players into partnering them.The mother party is also, as a responsible entity that is sensitive to the safety and well being of the populace, concerns more about the high risk citizens are being subjected to by calling them to converge and mass protest. The lives of a desperate population are being pawned and deliberately put in firing line from both state security departments and the marauding coronavirus.Thirdly, and most importantly, ZAPU is dismayed by the display of double standards and selective application of both law and ethics by the organisers, whose considerable number of leaders feature prominently on lists of the corrupt looters who have milked the country dry of its resources at the expense of ordinary citizens. We demand the concerned leaders, before pointing equally dirty fingers at others, must account and subject themselves to due processes to clear their names.We believe corruption is as criminal as is treasonous, whether it's practiced nationally by the ruling regime or practiced at local government level by the main opposition.We believe looting the state is as treasonous as practiced by a ruling regime official as it is as treasonous as practiced by an official of the so called main opposition. There is no good corruption or looting, so all suspected of the treasonous practices must account without any pretence in the public eye.We note with interests different views on the pending demonstration and how it has already made some heroes and others villains, while it has also made others cowards, just to interpret. However, ZAPU believe in a thorough strategic planning for a holistic and sustainable solution, not only to corruption but all the ills and leadership deficiencies we had to endure the past forty years.Piecemeal initiatives, often motivated by individuals searching for instant glory and relevance are totally out of question especially dealing with a regime so ruthless as Zanu-PF.Let us also remind everyone that ZAPU, as pioneer of the struggle for freedom, equality, human rights and constitutionalism has been the most victim and uttermost recipient of Zanu-PF's brutality at worse. Twenty thousand or so bodies are in shallow mass graves right across Matabeleland and Midlands, as we speak, as we suffered one of the many episodes of the ruling regimes violence against an innocent people.As such, we are certain that instant popularity, gained from a moment of desperation and freedom deprivation, does not carry the magnanimity of the Zimbabwean struggle in its totality.Are we just interested in the moment's popularity or we want a lasting and sustainable solution to the people's predicament? This is a question every one must ask themselves.Don't we care about the current ravaging pandemic, so long we will be popular for a moment? Is that what the Zimbabwean problem calls for?Again the adage, fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me still resonates in such events. ZAPU stands ready with a plan for a much sustained and strategic approach that will yield meaningful change for good instead of small victories derived from influence and dictates of internal and factional dynamics of the same regime we fight.In the spirit of promoting and protecting rights of Zimbabweans as enshrined in the constitution, ZAPU does not infringe on the rights of, or wish to deny those who so wish to participate in this event, they are free to do so. However, as a party we cannot be drawn into an arrangement that is a recipe for disaster in all aspects of health as the world faces the menacing corona virus, also considering the country's healthcare infrastructure is not capable of managing the slightest outbreak.While we acknowledge the existence and entrenchment of corruption and looting in our society, perpetuated by both ruling regime and main opposition, we call for sensitivity to peoples well being, safety from the world pandemic induced by a virus everyone is still to learn how it behaves.Iphithule MaphosaNational Spokesperson.zapuinformation@gmail.comwww.zapu.org