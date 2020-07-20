Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Farm mechanisation scandal must be investigated: ZAPU

by Iphithule Maphosa
1 hr ago | Views
  • Whereas ZAPU is the pioneer advocate for good governance and rule of law;
  • Whereas the mother party abhors a government with no ethics, transparency and accountability;
  • Whereas ZAPU notes with concern the endemic corruption pandemic prevalent in both public and private sectors in our country;
  • Whereas the mother Party realize that the corruption pandemic is not the sole preserve of the ruling regime but has sucked in opposition parties and the civic society;
  • Whereas we note, with great regret and concern the willingness by many in authority in various spheres of society and governance, not only to cover the  corruption up but also participate in, evade and facilitate evasion of due process of apprehension and bringing to book the culprits;

Zimbabwe African People's Union, ZAPU wishes to draw attention to the 2007/8 Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe farm mechanization scandal and point out the deliberate and well calculated exposure and possible compromise of all arms of government by the well-organized looting party led by the then Reserve Bank Governor, Gideon Gono which ended up touching all sectors of the economy.
ZAPU notes the blatant, well calculated and choreographed plan to buy the silence of both the legislative and judicial arms of the Zimbabwean state by deliberately compromising the gullible members of Parliament and those in the judiciary.  Members of Parliament from both of the House, the ruling and opposition became beneficiaries of the looting scheme and as a consequence failed in their duty to hold the Reserve Bank and the executive to account.

The same applied to the judiciary, with the judges benefitting from the loot they absconded their function to uphold the law, instead participating in the corrupt acts of looting of the country's reserve bank and defrauding taxpayers.

Sitting members of parliament and serving judges who  benefited from this particular loot will never in this lifetime interrogate, let alone question the legality of the scheme as well assist in the recovery of the huge debts owed to the state. Their silence was guaranteed.

It is sad to note that Gideon Gono, then governor of the Reserve Bank was allowed to abuse state funds and procurement procedures to buy the silence and loyalty of legislators and the judiciary to facilitate and cover up one of the biggest cash heists the country has ever seen. It goes without saying that his approval of such blatant abuse of state resources was because he too benefitted greatly from the maladministration.

There was wanton law breaking where government procurement procedures were totally bypassed, ignored and disregarded. The reserve bank suddenly became responsible for procuring, a function that, under normal and legally compliant circumstances should be by way of a tender process by duly appointed agents.

The Reserve Bank was supposed, by law and constitution to appoint a commercial bank to disburse the loan facility to deserving and qualifying beneficiaries. The commercial bank would have been expected to identify suppliers of farm mechanization equipment and make payments directly to farmers.   

Of concern to the country and to ZAPU were the criteria used to select the beneficiaries? We completely condemn the use of scarce resources by the regime and its enablers to enrich themselves at the expense of the masses. What due diligence was there to show that the resources were being invested in the right places and to bring value to the country? Has anyone assessed the impact of the profligacy?

We hear from Jonathan Moyo that he just received a call while he was in Tsholotsho that farming equipment was on its way to his farm. He didn't even know what that equipment was, meaning he had not even applied for it. How many more benefited in the same manner? What lay behind simply dishing out costly resources to people such as was reported? To buy their silence? We even hear that some people didn't even have farms but got the equipment, which they simply hired out and perhaps sold!

As a party whose beliefs are anchored on good governance pillared on ethics, transparency and accountability, we call for a commission of inquiry to establish what transpired resulting in the sucking in of so much of the people's money. We call for investigation and possible prosecution of former reserve bank governor Gono for abuse of office. We demand investigations into the judiciary involvement in this and possible action taken against the compromised officers. We demand the same scrutiny of the legislature and executive. We demand repayment in full of the loans by every recipient. We believe that this is one huge scandal which could even be much bigger than Willowgate. Nothing short of a properly constituted Commission of Inquiry must look into this scandal and bring closure to what appears to have been one of the biggest fraudulent activities by the regime.

Iphithule Maphosa
National Spokesperson
zapuinformation@gmail.com
www.zapu.org



Source - Iphithule Maphosa

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe teachers now the least paid civil servants

56 mins ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa snaps as July 31 beckons

58 mins ago | 644 Views

Chamisa's party in ambitious campaign

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's lockdown is clumsy, weird

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Why I am standing with Hopewell Chin'ono

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe telecom operators get forex greenlight

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Was the shutting down of mobile money, ZSE a necessary evil?

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Thomas Mapfumo raps Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Tilda Moyo leaving Star FM?

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Police boss sucked into bloody mine wrangle

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Daring suspect tries to disarm detectives

1 hr ago | 132 Views

NGO plans Africa's self-determination, sovereign development programmes to fight Covid-19

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Cop charged for head-butting driver

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Cop force marches boss at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Gwekwerere reveals agony under Gorowa

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Police tighten checkpoint screening

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Maid assaults employer with pot after being warned of wasting food

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa losing the plot

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Govt body in vehicle scam

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Misa Zimbabwe blocks police raid on Econet

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zim govt exposed, again, for its frivolous and unsubstantiated accusations of activists being Western-sponsored illegal regime c

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo's Covid-19 hotspot suburbs revealed

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Khupe seeks to consolidate power

1 hr ago | 163 Views

NRZ expects to fail to achieve target again

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabweans companies want to trade in Rand

1 hr ago | 100 Views

3 300 Zimbabweans in SA apply for food assistance

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns US against interference?

1 hr ago | 66 Views

ZEC readies for next elections

1 hr ago | 48 Views

James Makamba eyes huge comeback

1 hr ago | 141 Views

July 31 will definitely come

1 hr ago | 151 Views

UZ investigates fake documents ring

1 hr ago | 132 Views

AUDIO: Bulawayo son Boy Nino features South Africa's Emtee in new track

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'General Chiwenga did not want a coup against Mugabe'

4 hrs ago | 4760 Views

Man jailed 9 years for stock theft

14 hrs ago | 1386 Views

'America riles confrontational politics in Zimbabwe,' says Charamba - how so, by insisting on free elections

14 hrs ago | 2063 Views

FUNDRAISER: Appeal for donations to build Mathonisa primary school

15 hrs ago | 978 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans walk into South Africa to buy medication

16 hrs ago | 3491 Views

'Chin'ono arrested for subversion not whistle blowing '

16 hrs ago | 2123 Views

6 die in horror crash

16 hrs ago | 3998 Views

Man kills brother in a domestic dispute

17 hrs ago | 2746 Views

Full list of Army and CIO bosses who benefitted from the Farm Mechanization scandal

19 hrs ago | 7311 Views

Find some tricky way to find play poker online

20 hrs ago | 240 Views

PHOTOS: Bulawayo man collapses and dies in the CBD

22 hrs ago | 7491 Views

FULL TEXT: Mutsvangwa statement on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

22 hrs ago | 3597 Views

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

23 hrs ago | 9511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days