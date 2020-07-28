Criminal charges opened against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

News / Press Release

by Matt Gaetz

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) filed a criminal referral against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for making materially false statements to Congress while under oath during two joint hearings in Congress on April 10th, 2018 and April 11th, 2018.During a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and also a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, Mr. Zuckerberg repeatedly and categorically denied his company engaged in bias against conservative speech, persons, policies, or politics and also denied that Facebook censored and suppressed content supportive of President Donald Trump and other conservatives.In June of 2020 however, Project Veritas published the results of an undercover investigation featuring two whistleblowers who worked as Facebook's "content moderators," revealing that the overwhelming majority of content filtered by Facebook's AI program was content in support of President Donald Trump, Republican candidates for office, or conservatism in general."Oversight is an essential part of Congress' constitutional authority," Congressman Gaetz states in the letter. "As a member of this body, I question Mr. Zuckerberg's veracity, and challenge his willingness to cooperate with our oversight authority, diverting congressional resources during time-sensitive investigations, and materially impeding our work. Such misrepresentations are not only unfair, they are potentially illegal and fraudulent."The letter refers Mr. Zuckerberg to the Department of Justice for an investigation into the false statements made to Congress while under oath.