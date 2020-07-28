1893 MHRRM on Perence Smallboy Chikerema Shiri's death

News / Press Release

by 1893 MHRRM Bayethe Board of Directors

The most evil and barbaric man who led the Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide accompanied with mass beatings, mass rapes, mass disappearances and mass starvation of the Matebele through curfews in the 80s is dead.Unfortunately, Smallboy Perence Chikerema Shiri died before the long arm of the law could touch his criminal shoulders and criminal soul regarding the Matebele genocide he and his blood-letting cronies committed in the 80s.In African custom of ubuntu, it is not common for us to say this about a dead person but on this unique and abnormal occasion and as was on the death of Robert Gabriel Mugabe, we pray that the rebellious angels of heavens perched in Satan's Hell welcome them both with thunderstorms of fire and brimstone!As victims of their genocidal adventures in Matebeleland, we pray that they receive eternal condemnation in God's heavens for their gross crimes against us the people of Matebeleland!We pray that the surviving and very cruel Genocidalists continue to live their lives in perpetual trepidation for their gross crimes against humanity, fuelling them to continue to make catastrophic decisions that will eventually lead to their own catastrophic demise.The long and short of it is that a people's thunderstorm will eventually sweep across their houses and castles and overrun them to eventually face their destiny of prosecution for their crimes against humanity! The day of reckoning is coming for some! Matebeleland and Mashonaland's triumphalist victory can only be delayed but it is very certain. A people's power will always stand the test of time long term!The skeletons of the victims of Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide must continue to clutter and haunt their minds so they cannot find peace. The cries, voices and tears of the surviving victims of this genocide must continue to haunt them and cause them to make more disastrous decisions that will keep them isolated internationally until they fall thunderously.Just as Robert Gabriel Mugabe was not a hero to Matebeleland, so is Smallboy Perence Chikerema Shiri. They are all zeros as far as Matebeleland is concerned. Attempts to foist themselves as heroes to Matebeleland by declaring themselves as our heroes and renaming our roads, streets and buildings after themselves in our homeland will never ever make them our heroes. They will remain our tormentors and not heroes. A time is coming where we will remove anything to do with them and restore our own heroes as a Nation.The perpetrators of Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide and continued human rights violations in both Matebeleland and Mashonaland Nations must know that there is nothing that last forever! They must take lessons from their African partners in crime such as Hastings Kamuzu Banda, Mobutu Sese Seko, Hissene Habre, Charles Taylor, Siad Barre, Idi Amin Dada, Colonel Gaddafi, Laurent Kabila, Jean-Bedel Bokassa, General Abacha, Omar Al-bashir and Mengistu Haile Mariam hiding in Zimbabwe.Our Movement strongly condemns any continued human rights violations taking place in Matebeleland in the first instance and any human rights violations taking place in Mashonaland. It is not the citizens of both Matebeleland and Mashonaland who are violent or undermining the rule of law in that state. It is the state of Zimbabwe that has continued to use violence against Matebeleland in the first instance and later against both Matebeleland and Mashonaland as a weapon to conquer and retain power at all cost and protect its criminal elements in the corridors of power against prosecutions for their gross crimes against humanity and for their endemic corruption since the ruthless regime came into power in 1980.The people of both Matebeleland and Mashonaland are not inciting violence. The state of Zimbabwe has a history of inciting and committing violence against defenceless and unarmed citizens using trumped up allegations against the citizenry to justify its violence. Today the state of Zimbabwe is committing violence against ordinary law-abiding citizens once more accusing them of being "terrorists" and "bandits wanting to "overthrow" a government as if it is illegal to change a government by the governed. It is the State security organs that are being used and abused by Zanu PF to unleash guns and mass beatings of defenceless citizens!The African Union must know that the greatest sanctions on both Matebeleland and Mashonaland Nations in Zimbabwe are Zanu PF and its leaders. These are the greatest sanctions imposed on these two Nations using violence and fear as a weapon of conquer and political hegemony.The brazen abuse of the security sector to fight Zanu PF's political wars must be condemned by the African union and the international community. The security sector and every other institution in that country, since 1980, has been transformed into Zanu PF's drivers of violence and blood-letting machines. There is a Zanu PF army instead of a State army. There is a Zanu PF Police force rather than a State Police force. There seems to be a Zanu PF judiciary rather than a State judiciary. Every state institution has been captured to serve the interests of Zanu PF and its leaders. There is no defence of the State but defence of Zanu PF and its political class that is steeped in corruption of stealing from the state coffers and cutting deals to sell both Matebeleland and Mashonaland resources cheaply to big powers as a way of securing their own protection.As for Matebeleland, the call for the Human Right to Self-Determination and Restoration of the State of Matebebeleland that was destroyed in November 1893 and unified with Mashonaland on 23rd January 1894, must continue to gather intense pace as well as gather a critical mass following to offer a lasting and permanent solution over the Matebeleland Question in the post-colonially constructed sectarian state of Zimbabwe. The human Right to Self-Determination and the Restoration of the Matebeleland State is sacrosanct and must be respected by all.The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) also calls for the violence-hugging and trigger happy regime to return both Zapu and ANC properties and farms confiscated in the 80s without reason. We note that the regime will be compensating the White Farmers with a $3.5 billion windfall. The Zapu and ANC properties need returning with a huge reparations windfall bill for those affected.The reparations for the Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide and colonialism are yet to be quantified by the people of Matebeleland for reparations to take place.Our Movement, the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM), also takes this opportunity to condemn the reckless and arrogant utterances made by the leader of the newly formed Zimbabwean party, The Patriotic Front, Mr Darryl Collect, urging the people of Matebeleland to forget about Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide and for them to forget about the destruction of their Kingdom in November 1893 through colonialism. It is plainly clear that Mr Darryl Collect will be a beneficiary of the current deal of $3.5 billion pay-out that has been made with the State of Zimbabwe and yet he is arrogantly lecturing the Matebele people to forget about their Genocide and colonialism. Our people are owed in terms of colonialism reparations and Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide reparations. All these reparations are in order just as he will be getting reparations for the loss of his property form the State of Zimbabwe.