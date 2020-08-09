Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

MLO will reject Mnangagwa's National Peace & Reconciliation Commission outcome

by Israel Dube
1 hr ago | Views
It must be stated categorically that MLO under the leadership of Cde Paul Siwela, does not and will never recognise the so called National Peace and Reconciliation Commission formed by Matabeleland genocide perpetrators, Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa. Its outcome will be rejected with the contempt it deserves.

For Zimbabwe Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa to quote the Zimbabwe constitution and refer Matabeleland genocide questions to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission is an insult to the people of Matabeleland. For staters her party and government does not respect the Zimbabwe constitution. Does she expect MLO and the people of Matabeleland to respect that oppressive piece of paper? Over our dead bodies!

We are aware that the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission which is stuffed with CIOs , was formed by the government of Zimbabwe and its unscrupulous activities are funded by the same government of panicking perpetrators. So its outcome will be from the government of Zimbabwe. We urge all reasoning Matabeles to reject it.

If the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa was a responsible leader, he would save the money wasted on the activities of the Commission towards paying US$100 billion Matabeleland genocide as per MLO's demand.

We kindly advise Chairman of this misguided Commission Justice Nare get his hands off Matabeleland genocide.

He is not doing us any favour by supporting and assisting the government of Zimbabwe to getaway with cold blooded murder of over 40 000 innocent unarmed Matabele civilians.

We read with dismay on Bulawayo24 news today that misinformed and money loving Justice Nare said MLO should have consulted the chiefs before demanding US$100 billion. That is pathetic and desperate for him. Did the Zanupf government consult the chiefs and the people of Matabeleland before it started slaughtering the innocent and unarmed Matabeles?

The fact that they did not consult the chiefs tells you that Matabeleland genocide is a political issue. It was perpetrated by a political party in government without consulting anyone, and therefore its solution lies within the political framework. That is where MLO comes in and we are here to see the end of this issue. We are here to see that justice is done in Matabeleland. We here to see that the people of Matabeleland are free from the oppressive government of Zimbabwe. We do not need anyone's invitation.

Justice Nare and the government of Zimbabwe must stop overburdening Matabeleland chiefs with political issues when it is known that theirs are cultural matters.

We know that they want to use and abuse the chiefs for their own political ends simply because they are in the payroll of the government of Zimbabwe. All right thinking Matabeleland chiefs must step out of Matabeleland genocide issue.

We remind the government of Zimbabwe that Matabeleland genocide compensation is the second demand that we made. Our first demand which is the Restoration of Matabeleland State as at 3 November 1893 still stands and we demand a response.

We reiterate that if the above two demands are met in full, we will live peacefully side by side with our neighbours on the other side of The Jameson Line border.

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube
MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

Source - Israel Dube

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

36 mins ago | 107 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

1 hr ago | 401 Views

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 520 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

2 hrs ago | 715 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

9 hrs ago | 4522 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

9 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Zimbabwe and the Founders Sydrome (Foundiritis)

9 hrs ago | 613 Views

Decolonisation of Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zimbabwe records no new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

11 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Gatvol Citizens march calling for Cyril Ramaphosa's removal

12 hrs ago | 2614 Views

We must Occupy the Decision making tables @40!

12 hrs ago | 792 Views

'No crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention'

12 hrs ago | 880 Views

SA envoys had 'no obligation' to meet anyone other than Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa's allies deny Sikhala support in his hour of need

13 hrs ago | 2860 Views

Govt should avail COVID-19 contact tracing data

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

COVID-19 kills 18 more in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 588 Views

'Zanu-PF has failed to reform'

13 hrs ago | 435 Views

Khupe to replace 15 MPs

13 hrs ago | 2914 Views

Social media alone won't bring change in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

Labour organisations pile pressure on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zimdollar depreciates by 2.5% agains the real dollar

13 hrs ago | 889 Views

Wife murderer deported, arrested

13 hrs ago | 797 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

15 hrs ago | 1779 Views

MDC leader's wife arrested for reporting that her husband was abducted

16 hrs ago | 7853 Views

Abusive rogue regimes that violate international law shouldn't be allowed to hide behind 'protocol' and 'diplomacy'

17 hrs ago | 1078 Views

PHOTOS: Armed police threaten Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyers

17 hrs ago | 6838 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reforms debunked

24 hrs ago | 6742 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days