MLO will reject Mnangagwa's National Peace & Reconciliation Commission outcome

News / Press Release

by Israel Dube

It must be stated categorically that MLO under the leadership of Cde Paul Siwela, does not and will never recognise the so called National Peace and Reconciliation Commission formed by Matabeleland genocide perpetrators, Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa. Its outcome will be rejected with the contempt it deserves.For Zimbabwe Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa to quote the Zimbabwe constitution and refer Matabeleland genocide questions to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission is an insult to the people of Matabeleland. For staters her party and government does not respect the Zimbabwe constitution. Does she expect MLO and the people of Matabeleland to respect that oppressive piece of paper? Over our dead bodies!We are aware that the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission which is stuffed with CIOs , was formed by the government of Zimbabwe and its unscrupulous activities are funded by the same government of panicking perpetrators. So its outcome will be from the government of Zimbabwe. We urge all reasoning Matabeles to reject it.If the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa was a responsible leader, he would save the money wasted on the activities of the Commission towards paying US$100 billion Matabeleland genocide as per MLO's demand.We kindly advise Chairman of this misguided Commission Justice Nare get his hands off Matabeleland genocide.He is not doing us any favour by supporting and assisting the government of Zimbabwe to getaway with cold blooded murder of over 40 000 innocent unarmed Matabele civilians.We read with dismay on Bulawayo24 news today that misinformed and money loving Justice Nare said MLO should have consulted the chiefs before demanding US$100 billion. That is pathetic and desperate for him. Did the Zanupf government consult the chiefs and the people of Matabeleland before it started slaughtering the innocent and unarmed Matabeles?The fact that they did not consult the chiefs tells you that Matabeleland genocide is a political issue. It was perpetrated by a political party in government without consulting anyone, and therefore its solution lies within the political framework. That is where MLO comes in and we are here to see the end of this issue. We are here to see that justice is done in Matabeleland. We here to see that the people of Matabeleland are free from the oppressive government of Zimbabwe. We do not need anyone's invitation.Justice Nare and the government of Zimbabwe must stop overburdening Matabeleland chiefs with political issues when it is known that theirs are cultural matters.We know that they want to use and abuse the chiefs for their own political ends simply because they are in the payroll of the government of Zimbabwe. All right thinking Matabeleland chiefs must step out of Matabeleland genocide issue.We remind the government of Zimbabwe that Matabeleland genocide compensation is the second demand that we made. Our first demand which is the Restoration of Matabeleland State as at 3 November 1893 still stands and we demand a response.We reiterate that if the above two demands are met in full, we will live peacefully side by side with our neighbours on the other side of The Jameson Line border.Izenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs