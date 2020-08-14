FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

News / Press Release

by Presidency

Curfew and mask mandateMovement of persons – Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 22:00 until 04:00 daily, except where a person has been granted a permit, which corresponds with Form 2 of Annexure A, to perform a service other than a service related to an activity listed under Table 3, or is attending to a security or medical emergency.A person:Must when in a public place, wear a face mask.May not be allowed to be in a public place, use any form of public transport, or enter a public building, place or premises, if that person is not wearing a face mask.GatheringsAll gatherings are prohibited except a gathering at:A social event at a place of residence, subject to a limitation of 10 visitors or less.A faith-based institution, which is limited to 50 persons or less, depending on the size of the place of worship.Attendance at a funeral is limited to 50 persons and will not be regarded as a prohibited gathering.A workplace for work purposes.Theatres, concerts and live performances, subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less.Casinos, subject to a restriction on the number of persons allowed in the casino to not more than 50 percent of the available floor space.Weddings, subject to a limitation of 50 persons.Events at function venues, subject to a limitation of 50 persons, and directions issued by the relevant Cabinet member.Premises closed to the publicNight clubs are closed to the public.The Cabinet member responsible for cooperative governance and traditional affairs may, by directions, determine a place or premises that must be closed, if there is a risk of any members of the public being exposed to COVID-19 at such a place or premises.Open to the publicFitness centres and gyms, further subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less.Sports grounds and fields.Swimming pools, further subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less.Beaches and public parks.Museums, galleries, libraries and archives.Personal care services, including hairdressing, beauty treatments, make -up and nails salons and piercing and tattoo parlours.RestaurantsBars, taverns, shebeens, and similar establishments, further subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less.All accommodation establishments and tour operators, subject to a restriction on the number of persons allowed in such establishments to not more than 50% of the available floor space.Alcohol and tobaccoThe sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted from 09:00 to 17:00, from Mondays to Thursdays.A licensed premises may also sell liquor for on-site consumption, subject to strict adherence to the curfew.The sale of tobacco products has been removed from the list of economic exclusions.TransportBus and taxi services – may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel.However, they may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel.A driver, owner or operator of public transport may not allow any member of the public not wearing a face mask, to board or be conveyed in a public transport owned or operated by him or her.