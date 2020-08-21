Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Zimbabwe Consulate in South Africa to open on Monday

by Zimbabwe Consulate
21 Aug 2020 at 14:38hrs | Views
Reference is made to the Consulate's Public Notice issued on 3 June 2020 and to earlier Public Notices relating to the suspension of regular consular services since the beginning of the lockdown in South Africa.

Members of the public are hereby advised that the Consulate will embark on a gradual restoration of all consular services, including the processing of passport and birth certificate applications for Zimbabwean nationals resident in South Africa, with effect from Monday, 24 August 2020.

In order to protect both members of staff and our valued clients from contracting coronavirus and in conformity with the Host Country's Disaster Management Act: COVID- 19 Lockdown Alert Level 2 regulations, the following procedures will apply:-

All clients will be served strictly by appointment between 0900 and 1230 hours during weekdays. The appointment system is designed to ensure that clients do not exceed the allowable congregation thresholds at the Consulate, as set by the host Government under social distancing protocols.

To book for an appointment, clients should use the booking link on our website, www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za  and facebook page, Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview).

A maximum of seventy-five (75) clients will be assisted per day at this point. The selection criteria would be based on first come- first served basis.



Source - Zimbabwe Consulate

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Job Sikhala orders state to fumigate prison cells

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3596 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9469 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3679 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5301 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1721 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 965 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2249 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 742 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 378 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1823 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1485 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2487 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2464 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6491 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1884 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3417 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4244 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3241 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2956 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4221 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1891 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days