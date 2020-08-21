News / Press Release
Zimbabwe Consulate in South Africa to open on Monday
21 Aug 2020 at 14:38hrs | Views
Reference is made to the Consulate's Public Notice issued on 3 June 2020 and to earlier Public Notices relating to the suspension of regular consular services since the beginning of the lockdown in South Africa.
Members of the public are hereby advised that the Consulate will embark on a gradual restoration of all consular services, including the processing of passport and birth certificate applications for Zimbabwean nationals resident in South Africa, with effect from Monday, 24 August 2020.
In order to protect both members of staff and our valued clients from contracting coronavirus and in conformity with the Host Country's Disaster Management Act: COVID- 19 Lockdown Alert Level 2 regulations, the following procedures will apply:-
All clients will be served strictly by appointment between 0900 and 1230 hours during weekdays. The appointment system is designed to ensure that clients do not exceed the allowable congregation thresholds at the Consulate, as set by the host Government under social distancing protocols.
To book for an appointment, clients should use the booking link on our website, www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za and facebook page, Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview).
A maximum of seventy-five (75) clients will be assisted per day at this point. The selection criteria would be based on first come- first served basis.
Source - Zimbabwe Consulate