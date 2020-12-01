Pastors to stage protests against attack on Christian leaders in South Africa.

News / Press Release

by PACBF

The Pan African Christian Business Forum notes with concern the attack on Christian leaders in South Africa.As a Christian grouping, we are bound by the teachings of Christ and the Apostles. We stand firm on the Bible and in this case a particular scripture found in 1 Corinthians 1:10 "I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree with one another in what you say and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly united in mind and thought."We are united in calling for the protection of the rights and dignity of Prophet Shepherd, Mary Bushiri and all servants of God. While they are not immune to the law we believe that they must be treated fairly without prejudice.We note with concern the media onslaught and mudslinging against them as well as political posturing to sway public and legal attention against them. We equally note with concern a similar attack on Miz Tancredi. We are aware of plots to similarly tarnish others such as Bishop Zondo, Leon Du Preez, Dr. Isaiah Brian Sovi, and several other Generals in the body of ChristAs the Pan African Christian Business Forum, we will be holding the drive in demonstrations at South African embassies across Africa to voice our displeasure on the attack on Christian leaders in South Africa.We will release dates and times for this action soon after consultation with all stakeholders.