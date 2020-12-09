Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

ZIMRA continues to provide essential services following the recording of Covid-19 cases at Beitbridge

by ZIMRA
09 Dec 2020
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), is not in a position to issue out the names of people who might or might not have tested positive for COVID-19 as this goes against its ethical position on the confidentiality of an individual's health status. Furthermore, it is the Ministry of Health and Childcare sole mandate to issue statements and statistics pertaining to COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe. Having said that, ZIMRA continues to fulfill its mandate in the provision of essential services, while taking the necessary preventative steps, as guided by World Health Organisation.

The Revenue Authority is mindful that due to the unique nature of our services and the location of our offices and stations there is a continued need for diligence and vigilance in the observation and practice of procedures that reduce exposure to COVID-19.

All employees suspected of having been exposed to COVID-19 have had tests done as well as contact tracing. Our brave staff continues to offer essential services under COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as provided for by WHO and Ministry of Health and Childcare.

In the interest of public health and safety ZIMRA continues to implement guidelines from the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health and Childcare in minimizing the impact of the COVID-19 threat to operations and human life.

The current measures at our offices, border posts and stations in instances of expected or suspected exposure to COVID-19 include but are not limited to:
 - Testing contacts of all suspected COVID-19 cases;
 - Immediate closure and subsequent disinfection of offices, inland and border stations that might be
at risk;
 - Re-opening of disinfected offices is done with the assistance and guidance of the relevant local
medical authorities;
 - Where practical ZIMRA stations and offices maintain critical skeleton staff;
 - Staff are being provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers; and
 - Services are, as much as possible, being offered to clients/agents via electronic means.
 
All travellers importing dutiable goods must preclear and prepay before arriving at the border this helps reduce crowding and the time spent at border posts.

As a mitigating measure against the spread of COVID-19 virus, clients are encouraged to access, utilise the available ZIMRA e-service facilities on www.efiling.zimra.co.zw or www.zimra.co.zw and reduce the risks associated with travelling or handling physical documents.

ZIMRA encourages everyone to put their health and safety first at all times while remembering that responsible behavior at an individual level will help safeguard us all. Our prayers are with the infected and we wish them a speedy recovery.

Source - ZIMRA

