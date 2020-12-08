ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

News / Press Release

by Iphithule Maphosa

Zimbabwe African People's Union notes with sadness the developments taking place in Harare City Council regards the recent demolitions of settlements in a number of areas.While we are made aware of the legalities around the establishment of the affected settlements, and while we acknowledge that the settlements land was not acquired legally, ZAPU regrets the outright ignoring by both ZANU PF government through its minister of settlements as well as the Mdc Harare City Council, of humanitarian needs of the victims of these demolitions.It is noted that, as has become norm, the demolitions always take place during the onset of the rainy season.It is regrettable again to note that both government and the city council do not provide alternative shelter for the victims, both in the short and long run. This is a serious violation of the most basic right to shelter and descent living to the victims.The authorities were supposed, in line with UN protocols as well as Tibaijuka recommendations following Murambatsvina, to first avail alternative accommodation and shelter before demolishing the settlements.ZAPU notes that the root cause of illegal settlements such as these is not addressed. We also note that no attempt has been made whatsoever before to address the problem of corrupt land barons who work in cohort with ZANU PF government and Mdc city councillors and officials alike to fleece unsuspecting settlement land seekers of their hard earned money.It is regrettable that even now, after losing monies to these well known corrupt land barons and council officials, the innocent and now desperate settlement land seekers are on the receiving end of the barbaric manner in which the ever failing Siamese twins of ZANU PF and Mdc is using as resolution.ZAPU also notes the rampant and undeterred acquisition of vast lands by conglomerates who, after purchasing the land do not utilise it but let it lie idle while the people, the native indigenous citizens do not have access to their God given resource. We call for a review of the national land policy and adopt one that is people friendly and considerate of our needs as citizens.Iphithule MaphosaSecretary of Information Publicity and Marketingzapuinformation@gmail.comwww.zapu.org