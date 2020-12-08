Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

by Iphithule Maphosa
3 hrs ago | Views
Following their recently rolled out program on the so called research on pre colonial, colonial and post colonial conflict periods, and also following ZAPU and NPRC meeting in Bulawayo on 11 December 2020, we wish to emphasise on the following points as communicated to the commission;

1. It is insincere, insensitive and insulting of the Zimbabwean government, through the NPRC to conduct a research on matters of rights violations which they and the public are well aware of due to different roles each played in committing them and experiencing them.

2. We note and condemn the mischief by the Zimbabwean government which, and deliberately so, has bundled unverified folk tales of pre colonial era with rights violations of post colonial and post independence era.

3. We reiterate that what the Zimbabwean government refers to as "conflict" is actually human and citizens rights violations by the state on its people. These are monumental crimes against humanity and must be therefore treated not as conflict but as  crimes.

4. The NPRC in its entirety is compromised and therefore has absolutely no capacity to lead the resolutions of numerous crimes against humanity that were committed by their appointing authority, the Zimbabwean government. These include the 1980s genocide on ZAPU initially and Matebeleland in result, successive waves of electoral violence since 1980, economic crimes that led to collapse of the national economy, Murambatsvina, sustained state sponsored abductions, torture and disappearances of citizens and the recent shooting of unarmed protestors post 2018 elections.

5. With specific reference to the ZAPU and Matebeleland genocide of the 1980s, ZAPU is adamant that neither is the Zimbabwean government  nor their appointed apologists and enablers  posing as the NPRC can lead and resolve the genocidal crime. For starters, the composition of the commission itself is an insult to the victims, for it consists only of known ZANU PF members and by extension, only perpetrators of the genocidal crime. It is more insulting that the Zimbabwean government, after committing a genocide of Gukurahundi proportions, turns around and self appoints as leader in its research and also in its resolution.

6. ZAPU again demands the unconditional release and publishing of reports of all commissions that investigated the ZAPU and Matebeleland genocide of the 1980s. These include Chihambakwe and Dumbutshena reports. The release of these will mark the very first step in resolving the genocidal crime and also open an honest dialogue and truth tekling around the matter. The mother party also reminds the government that taxpayers money funded those two commission investigations and as such, the state is obliged to release to the funders the results of the investigations.

7. ZAPU demands the state cedes to it the process of resolving the genocide since we were the targeted victims. We refuse to watch the perpetrating Zimbabwean government of ZANU PF pacifying the victims with piecemeal resolution initiatives that are only meant to prolong the process and ultimately denying them justice, healing and peace. ZAPU, as believers in justice, will expeditiously undertake processes to resolve the genocide and deliver the long awaited justice to whoever must receive it.

8. Bundling together of what the government has termed pre and post colonial conflicts with its rights violations is a mischievous act to evade accountability for those crimes. The Zimbabwean government has no capacity as well as the sincerity to resolve those matters as well as the crimes it committed against its people.

9. We, therefore, dismiss with the contempt it deserves, the process of the NPRC. We in the same vein, register our disapproval of the NPRC, which we do not recognise for the specific reason that it is composed entirely of compromised members who report directly to perpetrators of those  crimes they supposedly are investigating.

10. ZAPU once again draws the attention of the perpetrating Zimbabwean government to its  position regarding the 1980s genocide and demands audience with the perpetrators. We refuse to be bundled together with other so called political parties, most if not all were never a target, victim or even experienced the crime. The most unfortunate part of this dubious involvement of the so called other political parties is that none existed during the genocide, through the forced unity accord until recently when the pact was in its final stages of collapse leading to the eventual pullout by ZAPU in 2009.

11. In line with our position on the resolution of the genocide, ZAPU demands an honest and genuine process that begins with official acknowledgement  of the crime, truth telling, justice, reparations, descent reburials as well as memorisation, documentation, healing and rehabilitation. A deliberate affirmative action must be implemented in the Matebeleland and Midlands region so that the victims catch up with the rest of the country on economic and social development.

Iphithule Maphosa
ZAPU Secretary for Information Publicity and Marketing
zapuinformation@gmail.com
www.zapu.org.


Source - Iphithule Maphosa

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

University rankings misleading

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

17 hrs ago | 1716 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

17 hrs ago | 292 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

24 hrs ago | 1792 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

24 hrs ago | 465 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days