NRZ: Temporary Suspension of Commuter Train Service

by Nyasha Maravanyika

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) would like to advise the commuting public of a temporary suspension of the Commuter Train Service in Bulawayo from Monday 21 December 2020 to Friday 1 January 2021.As a result, the last commuter train service for 2020 will run on Friday 18 December 2020, while the first service for 2021 will resume on Monday 4 January 2021.NRZ is temporarily suspending the commuter train service considering that most companies are going on shut down and schools are also closing during that festive period.This will result in reduced demand for the commuter train service.The NRZ commuter trains have carried a total of 50 157 passengers since 2 November 2020 when the service resumed after a seven- month stoppage due to Covid-19 restrictions.Most of the passengers are being carried on the City-Cowdray Park route with 39 730 passengers carried.On the City-Mganwini route, a total of 10 427 passengers used the service.Passenger figures on the City-Mganwini route are gradually picking up after a poor start which saw a few people using the service in the first weeks.NRZ would like to thank members of the public for their patronage since the re-introduction of the commuter train service in Bulawayo on 2 November 2020 and their co-operation with NRZ staff in ensuring that Covid-19 guidelines were adhered to.NYASHA MARAVANYIKAPUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER