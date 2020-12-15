Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Happy Anniversary to Zimbabwe African People's Union.

by Zapu
1 hr ago | Views
This day in 1961, a giant was born. This following the banning by the colonialist regime in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe of predecessor native African political and liberation movements  African National Congress (ANC) and National Democratic Party (NDP).

At formation, the African nationalists swore that no other party besides ZAPU will ever be formed for the purposes of liberating our country from colonial bondage.

Despite the many and sometimes peculiar challenges, the mother party is today celebrating a milestone 59 years since formation.

As we survived the many storms before,  this birthday serves to re energise the oldest, only authentic liberation and now democratic movement as we seek to reinvigorate, rebrand, reform, reposition the movement  as we move to revive the giant's status of the party in the contemporary Zimbabwean political environment.

It is a happy birth anniversary to ZAPU.


ZAPU Information Publicity and Marketing Department
zapuinformation@gmail.com
www.zapu.org

Source - Zapu

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

25 mins ago | 16 Views

MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

1 hr ago | 128 Views

NRZ: Temporary Suspension of Commuter Train Service

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

Clearing landmines from a crucial African wildlife corridor

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

What ZANU PF would do as an Opposition - PART 1

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

ZimAchievers Awards host inaugural ZAA Botswana gala

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

SA Home Affairs probes close to a million 'blocked' ID documents

7 hrs ago | 2370 Views

In which cases is it profitable to outsource tasks?

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa gags Zanu-PF followers

8 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zinara pines for forex payments

8 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mnangagwa frets over social media

8 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Mamutse should be back at work, says Zifa

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bulawayo dam levels rise

8 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Bribery and corruption spree at registry offices

8 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Beitbridge records increase in teenage pregnancies

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Potraz hands over ICT equipment to the disabled

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mutare worker up for forging COVID-19 certificates

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Police officer convicted of assaulting minor

8 hrs ago | 588 Views

RBZ ends Fidelity Printers monopoly

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Prosecutor in Abdul case suspended

8 hrs ago | 581 Views

State opposes Mafume bail

8 hrs ago | 319 Views

Relief for Loga

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

2020 a success, Mnangagwa claims

8 hrs ago | 281 Views

Bhebhe suffers blow

8 hrs ago | 953 Views

Machete-wielding Shamva robbers jailed 10 years

8 hrs ago | 214 Views

High Court relaxes MDC trio bail conditions

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Govt warns errant drivers

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

Can anything good come from Lupane?

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

Kadewere, Nakamba honour legend Ali Dube

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe to host ODI WC qualifiers

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dealt a severe blow

8 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa 'bans' Zanu-PF members from social media

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Man assaults cops

8 hrs ago | 335 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam under investigation

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

Powerspeed to delists from ZSE

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

Master KG promotes Zimbabweans on upcoming Jerusalema album

8 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwean scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

8 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mnangagwa commends Cabinet

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

Stanchart in eye of storm over Mthuli Ncube tax

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Goose or Gander: Govt bans Xmas parties

8 hrs ago | 828 Views

Fortune Chasi's fight to be held on Boxing Day

8 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mafume must stop shifting blame

8 hrs ago | 225 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora inflows set for record levels

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwean diplomat lands top UN post

8 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mohadi returns

8 hrs ago | 318 Views

Armed robbers prosecutor on the run

8 hrs ago | 511 Views

Netflix adds Strive Masiyiwa to Board Of Directors

8 hrs ago | 213 Views

Soldiers severely tortured 2 men while praying on mountain

9 hrs ago | 970 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days