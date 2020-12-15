Happy Anniversary to Zimbabwe African People's Union.

News / Press Release

by Zapu

This day in 1961, a giant was born. This following the banning by the colonialist regime in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe of predecessor native African political and liberation movements African National Congress (ANC) and National Democratic Party (NDP).At formation, the African nationalists swore that no other party besides ZAPU will ever be formed for the purposes of liberating our country from colonial bondage.Despite the many and sometimes peculiar challenges, the mother party is today celebrating a milestone 59 years since formation.As we survived the many storms before, this birthday serves to re energise the oldest, only authentic liberation and now democratic movement as we seek to reinvigorate, rebrand, reform, reposition the movement as we move to revive the giant's status of the party in the contemporary Zimbabwean political environment.It is a happy birth anniversary to ZAPU.ZAPU Information Publicity and Marketing Departmentzapuinformation@gmail.comwww.zapu.org