Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Man of God Appeals to Politicians to put more effort on monitoring Domestic Violence

by Fanuel Chinowaita
1 hr ago | Views
South Africa based Man of the God from Zimbabwe Bishop Magidi appeals to politicians to deal well with abuse of women while delivering congregates at his ministry in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga South Africa today.

He said about women abuses in the houses when he was delivering one of the congregates from a demonic of anger which he said is because of domestic violence.

"May those in politics please take the issue of women abuses seriously.  Women are abused in their homes by their husbands and are not reporting.

"This is the reason why so many marriages are not stable. Most women are affected emotionally, physically and even spritual.

"These abuses cause heart failures, miscarriages, anger and even demons", said Magidi.

The man of God also added that when women are abused, the devil also get the opportunity to use them and they end up doing unGodly actions.

Meanwhile, Bishop Magidi appeals to politicians to take the issue of domestic violence issue seriously and try to put measures to stop it.

He said, "When someone is very angry, the devil has great opportunity to use him or her.

"An abused women will end up doing some decisions which may affect their relationships.

"The politicians should take great measures to monitor domestic violence."

Bishop Magidi is the founder of  Oasis fellowship Church which is Kabokweni, Mpumalanga South Africa and Director of Oasis College.

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Two more Zimra officials up for abuse of office

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Money for pregnant schoolgirls out soon

25 mins ago | 20 Views

Kwekwe-Nkayi Road rehabilitation works resumes

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Murehwa murder: Another hut, gazebo up in flames

34 mins ago | 29 Views

ZRP redeploys 84 senior cops

39 mins ago | 58 Views

10 000 ghost workers struck off Government payroll

44 mins ago | 35 Views

'For how long is MDC playing dear?' - not playing, they're dead.

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Man (39) caught panties down attempting to rape minor

1 hr ago | 65 Views

KayNine Studios set to benefit artistes in Sadc set up

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Injiva ngamanga ziyabulala!

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bus falls in a ditch, scores injured

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

ZESA approves payment of bills in US$

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

As long as Zimbabweans accept crumbs from ruling elites' table, we will forever suffer

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

How to spend holidays during the pandemic

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Nehanda couldn't have such loaded boot and youthful face

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Mnangagwa must fulfil promises for sanctions to go,' says sanctions denialist UK

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

MDC chaos worsens

5 hrs ago | 951 Views

Xenophobic tensions surge in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 909 Views

Another murder rocks Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 824 Views

ZIMTA Mashonaland Central Boss Acquitted

14 hrs ago | 612 Views

The benefits of an education degree

14 hrs ago | 1367 Views

'Tribal rifts in Bulawayo impacting on service delivery'

16 hrs ago | 1945 Views

'Zapu 1963 split was the genesis of tribalism'

16 hrs ago | 1200 Views

ZAPU celebrates 59th anniversary

16 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF officials links with land barons exposed

16 hrs ago | 1233 Views

SA curfew forces Beitbridge border post to close at 10pm daily

16 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Mayhem rocks Khupe's camp

16 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Daggers drawn in Zanu-PF over land barons

16 hrs ago | 454 Views

Tempers flare as Covid-19 hits Harare school

16 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Chamisa mayor's arrest raises dust

16 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Man marries off daughter for US$10

16 hrs ago | 927 Views

Double trouble for Zimbabwe's poorly paid teachers

16 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Farmworkers demand forex

16 hrs ago | 330 Views

Paying for access in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 241 Views

Is the MDC burying its head in the sand?

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe's deepening human rights crisis under the cover of lockdown

16 hrs ago | 61 Views

It's time to stop the rot in our country

17 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimra blow for rice dealers

17 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zimbabwe banks weather the storm

17 hrs ago | 162 Views

CCZ bemoans price increases

17 hrs ago | 224 Views

UK trucks importer enters Zimbabwe market

17 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Why Netflix chose Masiyiwa for its board

17 hrs ago | 531 Views

Musona in Covid-19 crisis

17 hrs ago | 292 Views

Nakamba commits to Aston Villa

17 hrs ago | 300 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D show cancelled

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Bulawayo's unsung 'heroines' honoured

17 hrs ago | 147 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days