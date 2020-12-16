MLF mourns Edgar Gumede

Latest News Editor's Choice


by MLF
It is with sore hearts that we learned about the untimely passing of Mr. Edgar Gumede, former Vice President of MLF. His passing proves true of the Ndebele saying that says, 'isitsha esihle asidleli.'

Gumede is one of the founding fathers of MLF who flew very high the flag of MLF from inception until the day he resigned from the front.

Even after his resignation, 'ukuhleka kwenqama,' Gumede still yearned to see Mthwakazi free someday. He was always in touch with the leadership of the front giving advice wherever possible. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the Gumede family, friends as well as the whole MLF family.

To him,  wherever he is now, we promise not to let his works go down the drain and hope together with Mr. David Magagula and Chief Gumede, they will forever be with us in spirit. 


