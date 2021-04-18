Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Ministry explains SI89 on used cars that are more than 10 years old

by Staff Reporter
34 secs ago | Views
PRESS STATEMENT BY THE MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE ON STATUTORY INSTRUMENT 89 OF 2021

1. Following the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021 on the importation of second hand cars that are more than 10 years old, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with ZIMRA has come up with an administrative transitional arrangement to facilitate the clearance and expedient processing of vehicles purchased prior to the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021.

2. The following criteria must be met to quality under this transition of Administration arrangement:

I.    The motor vehicles subject of the application must have been paid on or before 02 April 2021,

II.    Proof of payment in line with the RBZ Exchange Rate Control Regulations must be attached

III.    Any Other supporting documentation for the motor vehicle must be submitted

3. This administrative arrangement will apply from 22 April 2021 to 31" of May 2021, by which date all motor vehicles bought on or before 2 April 2021, should have been imported into the country. All clients are hereby directed to contact ZIMRA for clearance purposes.

4. Anyone facing challenges in the clearance processes may contact Commissioner General ZIMRA, Commissioner Customs and Excise or the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Ministry of Industry and Commerce emails are as follows;

 - Head Office Licence Office - micimportexp@gmail.com  
 - Bulawayo Province - rnichyolicence@gmail.com  
 - Manicaland Province - micmanicaland@gmail.com
 - Mashonaland Central -  binduramic@gmail.com
 - Mashonaland East -  tnicm.heast@,gmail.com
 - Mashonaland West -   micchinhoyi@gmail.com
 - Masvingo Province -   masvingomicagmail.com
 - Matabeleland North -   micmatnorth@gmail.com
 - Matabeleland South -  gwandamic2@gmail.com
 - Midlands Province -   micgweru@gmail.com

ZIMRA officials are available at the following emails:
 - Jmujuru@zimra.co.zw
 - schaukc@zimra.co.zw
 - aswarres@zimra.co.zw
 - ichamaona@zimra.co.zw

5. All stakeholders are being reminded that SI 89 of 2021 requires prior approval for the importation of second hand vehicles (above 10 years), cement and sugar.
 
Hon. Dr. Sekai Nzenza (MP)
MINISTER OF INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE





Source - MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does the currency market work?

5 hrs ago | 601 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

5 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

5 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

5 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

5 hrs ago | 679 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

5 hrs ago | 2468 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

5 hrs ago | 638 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

5 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

5 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

5 hrs ago | 850 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

5 hrs ago | 746 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

5 hrs ago | 476 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

5 hrs ago | 467 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

21 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

21 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

21 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

21 hrs ago | 3402 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days