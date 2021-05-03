Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Inhlokomo YeSizwe condemns Seh Calaz's unprovoked attack on the Ndebele nation

by Inhlokomo YeSizwe
14 mins ago | Views
On May 8, 2021, Pindula News published a nauseating report from Seh Calaz insulting the late Ndebele king, HRH King Lobengula and the whole of the Ndebele nation. In his ill-advised advice to musicians to save for a rainy day and to engage in lucrative financial deals, he chose to single out the Ndebele King as an example of bad negotiation. Below is the quotation as reported in Pindula News on-line:

He likened mortgaging one's future for short-term exposure to Lobengula, a Ndebele King who reportedly "sold" the country to British fortune hunters in the 19th century for a few hundred pounds. Seh Calaz posted on Facebook:

He went further to claim that King Lobengula sold the country for short term gain. If this Tawanda Mumanyi, has a poor grasp of history, why did he not look closer to home where his direct ancestors are still parcelling out land and mineral resources for peanuts to the new Chinese colonisers. We have not heard him condemn this. Surely if he was looking for examples of poor management of personal and national resources he could have started by checking what is happening right under his nose in his own back yard.

Since it is clear that this was a calculated attack on the Ndebele nation and Mthwakazi nation as a whole, we would like to demand that this story be taken down from Pindula News and Facebook for lack of decorum. In addition, on behalf of all self-respecting people of Mthwakazi, Inhlokomo YeSizwe demands an immediate public apology.  Failure to that will see our pressure group take matters into their own hands the next time Seh Calaz sets foot in Matabeleland.

InfoDesk: Inhlokomo YeSizwe

Inhlokomoyesizwe@outlook.com



Source - Inhlokomo YeSizwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ex-MDC parly candidate falls in UK local elections

8 hrs ago | 1262 Views

People must resist dictatorship

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Pedophile jailed 2 years

9 hrs ago | 912 Views

EU warns Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 4090 Views

Mnangagwa move invites backlash

9 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for party bigwigs

9 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Chiyangwa embroiled in ugly wrangle over school

10 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Doves ownership wrangle escalates

10 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Mugabe days are back

10 hrs ago | 607 Views

Cop top rights violators

10 hrs ago | 148 Views

MRP leaders says his party is under siege

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

Regulator probes oil pricing

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Prisons service guard turns Gqom queen

10 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Moyo fears for his life

10 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Residents struggle to pay for stands in forex

10 hrs ago | 480 Views

Former students move to lift Nkayi school

10 hrs ago | 154 Views

Opposition supporters denied food aid

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

PSL restart doubtful

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chin'ono taken to task for 'reputation damage'

10 hrs ago | 537 Views

Bosso unveil season squad

10 hrs ago | 196 Views

Lithium exploration in Fort Rixon excites Govt

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Construction at Nust to resume this year

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

Ekusileni Hospital finally re-opens

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabweans rally to #ResistDictatorship

10 hrs ago | 124 Views

Wheat production to increase by over 100 000t

10 hrs ago | 46 Views

90% of Zimbabwe's forex in formal market

10 hrs ago | 170 Views

'MDC-T a Zanu-PF surrogate,' says Chamisa aligned MDC veterans

10 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe in vaccination milestone

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

No one will whip anyone's behind

10 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwean banks in strong position to fund economy

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

PSL coaches ready to rumble

10 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwean brands need to step up to the plate

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Biti vows 'a floodgate to protect constitution' - excuse for participating in yet another flawed election

10 hrs ago | 127 Views

Summit Care Trust commemorates mental health week with the rest of the world

10 hrs ago | 26 Views

Where are the millions who voted for Zimbabwe's 'new' 2013 Constitution when it's being ravaged and raped by ruling elite?

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

President Mnangagwa makes history as Chief Justice Malaba is saved by the bell

17 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Do you need a college degree to become a mercenary? The surprising answer...

21 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Kazembe, Matanga evade jail

22 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Zanu-PF in Mbare clean-up after police arrest Ngarivhume for similar attempt

22 hrs ago | 898 Views

South Africans crossing into Zimbabwe for Covid-19 vaccination

22 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Zimbabwean-born woman wins UK council election

22 hrs ago | 2276 Views

'I never left Zanu-PF'

23 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Armed robbery goes wrong

23 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Policeman jailed for armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days