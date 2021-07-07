Latest News Editor's Choice


ZAPU mourns Elder Nkiwane

by Iphithule Maphosa
07 Jul 2021
ZAPU family was yesterday thrown into mourning following the passing of our Elder Comrade Abraham Dumezweni Nkiwane. He had been admitted at a local hospital in Bulawayo a few days earlier.

Known affectionately as Bro Nkie, Cde Nkiwane pioneered Zimbabwe's armed struggle for independence in the late 1950s and early 1960's. His interest in ZAPU and the politics of then Southern Rhodesia was engendered through stalwarts such as the recently deceased icon, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, who directly handed him over to Joshua Nkomo as he was at that time a UNIP member. He was one of ZAPU Special Affairs Department first members, an organ that carried out destabilisation of the minority government of Rhodesia. The Special Affairs Department later reformed into ZPRA.

Bro Nkie in 1962 was the very first man to smuggle arms of war into Rhodesia, marking the beginning of what would be the war to liberate Zimbabwe. He also worked with ANC's uMkhonto weSizwe and operated with comrades like Joe Modise both in Rhodesia and apartheid South Africa. He also worked and operated with SWAPO of Namibia. He was an international liberator for southern Africa.

Cdr Nkiwane would however, in independent Zimbabwe, soon join those ZAPU officials and leaders who were persecuted by the Zanu PF government, for no other reason than that they stood against the disastrous policies which Zanu PF was pursuing, policies which have resulted in the parlous state the country is in. A principled man to the core, Bro Nkie never wavered in his support for ZAPU; he remained a dedicated member right up to his passing. He was not one to give up the vision of empowerment for all in exchange for the "get rich quickly" corruption that many fell for.

At one stage, Bro Nkie, was once employed in the education sector of our country, but was fired from his job for what the reactionaries termed, "involvement in politics." a euphemism for anyone opposed to the disastrous course the ruling party was pursuing.

I need not mention and narrate Gukurahundi and the pain and suffering that Bro Nkie went through. All is on record.

Elder Nkiwane however did not waiver in his beliefs. Neither did he sacrifice freedom and development of his people by placing his personal comforts before them.

He remained steadfast, with and among the ordinary folks, always displaying his commitment to equality, fairness, freedom and justice as ingredients for a sustained development of a people.

Bro Nkie with his unflinching commitment to service, freedom, justice, peace and sustainable development is a example to us, that these things do not come free and cheap. He showed us that when these aspirations are achieved, we need to remain alert that they are endangered.

 Bro Nkie also taught us that sometimes, the blood shed for our liberation could the same to defend the resultant freedom. His life was such. He fought for our collective freedom and with the same tenacity that he defended and guarded it.

A life committed to and dedicated to Zimbabwe's and Southern Africa's freedom.

Soldiers never die but take well deserved rest.

Issued by ZAPU Department of Information Publicity and Marketing
For Inquiries-Iphithule Maphosa
www.zapu.org

Source - Iphithule Maphosa

Most Popular In 7 Days