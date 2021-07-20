Mother Teresa has departed

News / Press Release

by Iphithule T Maphosa

ZAPU once again is in deep sorrow as the mother party mourns the death yesterday of uMama Teresia Thaka (nee Mafu).Widely referred to not as comrade in ZAPU, but as Mrs Thaka or uMama uThaka, she was one of the party's most senior and influential member who played key roles in the different stages of the party's life cycle since inception.Mrs Thaka, together with her late husband worked in Zambia during the early stages of our armed liberation struggle. They were both politically and struggle conscious and as such, found themselves right st the centre and forefront of all preparations, execution and sustenance of ZAPU's liberation war in Zimbabwe, albeit in a uniquely different way.The family literally converted their home in Zambia into a transit place where almost all of the party and struggle leaders passed through and got all the necessary support and assistance enroute to executing the war for independence. At this home the struggle stalwarts got essential support materially and morally as they waited to proceed tour the fighting zones. This is where our departed mother got the Mother Teresa acclaim. She was very generous to the party and Zimbabwe's struggle.Mrs Thaka remained resolutely committed to the struggle for independence as well as the party until Zimbabwe attained her independence.With the same tenacity, Mrs Thaka continued fighting in the new Zimbabwe for equality, fairness, freedom and justice as ingredients for a sustainable development of the new country and its people. She saw the party through the most difficult time of Gukurahundi yet she remained resolute in her political beliefs and aspirations.When ZAPU was arm twisted into signing the unity accord, Mrs Thaka is one of the leaders who took up the task of conscientizing ZAPU structures on the meaning of the decision to sign the Unity Accord and the importance of conforming to the status quo at that time. In her own admission, it was not an easy task but she had to, as a leader, ensure lives were preserved as well as convince the people the country needed the relative peace which the compromise brought with it. She believed the relative peace or its semblance, with all its shortcomings and misgivings, is the least our people needed in order to have development.Mrs Thaka would again show her motherly character at ZAPU's revival in 2009, a process that involved pulling out of the infamous 1987 Unity Accord as well as reinstituting the party structures and programs.She showed great leadership qualities throughout the painful process. Resolute as always, she remained calm through the storms and gave advice and mentoring to the party. Her prints are most visible in the women's wing, Zimbabwe African Women's Union, the current Presidency as well as the Department of Organizing and Mobilization.Under her tutelage and guidance, ZAWU was revived, reinvented and rejuvenated since 2009. Mrs Thaka was also instrumental in the programs of Mobilization which saw the department achieve beyond expectations. She was a major pillar in the current Presidency, helping the party transition the loss of it's sitting president two years ago. She was also a very important member of the party in Bulawayo Central district, where she made huge impact at more close personal levels throughout the constituency.Mrs Thaka will mostly be missed for her generosity and compassion, which made her not a comrade but a mother to all in ZAPU.It is a great loss not only to ZAPU but the entirety of Zimbabweans. A heroine has taken leave. We remain behind, with a void nobody can ever fill. We are however consoled by memories of a life well lived and with a solid purpose, a purpose that was fulfilled by all measures. She was also able to impart her generosity, leadership qualities and skills by pouring out love, compassion, care and guidance.ZAPU is really empty without this gallant woman who was mother to all.May her heroic spirit rest in eternal peace. May her love console us and always nourish us. May her guidance, advice and wisdom take ZAPU forward as we aim to achieve our collective aspirations for a free, fair, equal, just and prosperous Zimbabwe and Africa.Issued by ZAPU Department of Information Publicity and MarketingInquiries: Iphithule T. Maphosawww.zapu.org