1893 MHRRM: 5 Years On!

News / Press Release

by Thembani Dube, 1893 Executive Director

In 4 days time, that is Saturday 13th November 2021, the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement aka 1893 Matebeleland Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) will mark its 5th year since its formation on 13th November 2016.In this video, the Executive Director of the Movement spells out what this independent Movement is, what its Core Business is (the promotion or advancement & protection of Matebele Human Rights), the challenges it has faced and the achievements it has made thus far.We take this opportunity to applaud all the followers of this Movement, its very committed and dedicated membership and its vibrant 1893 Bayethe Board of Directors for working tirelessly together to implement programmes of the Core Business of the Movement and for ensuring that its vision lives on for the greater good of the Matebele.It must be said without hesitancy, that more hard work lies ahead of us as we continue to energetically operationalize the vision and core business of the Movement.To know more about the Movement, kindly visit it on its website given below:www.1893mhrrm.org