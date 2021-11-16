1893 MHRRM at 5: Birth of 1893 Insingo Regiment Arts

News / Press Release

by Thembani Dube, 1893 MHRRM Executive Director

The 1893 Matebeleland Human Rights Restoration Movement also known as 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) is an organization that represents a proud Matebele Nation made up of amalgamated tribes and races that have co-existed diversely and peacefully with each other for years. It is an inclusive Matebeleland Human Rights Movement whose ultimate purpose is to restore the collective social, economic, educational, historical, cultural, language and territorial rights of the people of Matebeleland. The Movement is not a political party. Its core business is human rights.Last Saturday 13th November 2021, the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) turned 5 years since its formation on 13th November 2016. On the same day the Movement's Football Club, His Royal Majesty (HRM) King Lobhengula FC, nicknamed Amawab' eNkosi, turned 5 too! But this day also heralded the birth of 1893 Insingo Regiment Arts Group for the Movement, which is another milestone in itself.Both the Movement and Amawab' eNkosi reached this milestone with painstaking dedication and commitment of followers, members and the esteemed Bayethe Board of Directors leadership to the promotion of the Core Business Agenda of the Movement, which is the restoration and the defence of the human rights of our people.It October 2019, it is this very Movement that declared November as a special and history month for Matebeleland. This is so because during November of 1893, serious and significant Matebele Wars were fought against the colonization of the African Matebeleland Kingdom. These wars were in defence of mother Africa, its rich land and abundant resources. Through these significant wars against colonialism, the Matebele earned themselves a firm place in the pantheon of African legends in Africa's glorious and legendary history of resistance against colonialism.In September 2020, living true to its restoration Agenda, the Movement branded its structures into Matebele Human Rights Regiments using the names of its historical regiments that existed during the existence of the Matebeleland Kingdom. This deliberate branding was not by accident by by design. What one sees, hears and lives is very important in life and shapes one's world-view of issues. This is the restoration of a Matebele world-view of issues in order to reshape the thinking of a Matebele and recover ourselves from disastrous world-views that have been imposed on ourselves.That being said, the United Kingdom 1893 Chapter became the iZwangendaba Regiment Chapter. IZwangendaba was a regiment that was led by General (Chief) Mbiko Masuku.The South African Chapter became the Magoloza Regiment Chapter. Magoloza means "the smiters or giving of heavy blows". This regiment was once led by General (Chief) Mankanyana Thebe.The Matebeleland Chapter became uMbuyazwe Regiment. The uMbuyazwe Regiment was King Lobhengula's guard regiment, the fotress that was led by General (Chief) Nkantiwo Sibanda.The South East Asia Chapter became the Inqama Regiment. Inqama is a ram and the ram by its nature is a bulwalk. This regiment was led by General (Chief) Somhlolo Mathema.The East Africa Chapater became the uGodlwayo Regiment. uGodlwayo means "eager to advance". This regiment was once led by Generals (Chiefs) Mtikana Mafu and Dambisamahubo Mafu at different episodes.The Movement has also been naming its programmes after these mighty Matebele regiments. In June 2021, the Movement established an Education crash programme for Mathematics and English language subjects at O' Level. This programme has been running since then and will end this month when children write their examinations.This Education programme has been named Inqobo Regiment Education Programme. Inqobo means to conquer. We want to support our children to conquer education and emerge victorious and set them in the right path of progress. The Inqobo Regiment was once led by Generals (Chiefs) Mazwi Gumede and Mthini Ndlovu at different episodes. A significant number of students have benefitted immensely from this education programme and are ready to write their examinations this year. We wish them well in their examinations.In November 2021, pushed its agenda forward by designing and producing 1893 multi-ethnic calendars for Matebeleleand. The following calendars in the following languages have been designed and produced: Sesotho, Setswana, Kalanga, Tonga, Venda, Ndebele and Khoekhoegowab (Khoikhoi).Across a number of months this year, the Movement has worked with 3 Matebeleland artists in producing 1893 songs. These artists are Thomeki Dube "The General", Thabo "Tshitshinana" Nkomo and Mthulisi "Demedi" Moyo. Three songs have been produced namely Amalungelo by Thomeki Dube, Mayihlome MaNdebele by Thabo Nkomo and Isifikile iMovement by Mthulisi Moyo. More songs are to be released in the future. CDs for Amalungelo single are already available in Bulawayo. Those who wish to get them must contact this number: 263777737710.On the 5th anniversary of the Movement last Saturday, the Movement established its own Arts theatre group of a contingent of 18 actors. The theatre group is called 1893 Insingo Regiment Arts. Why this name? Insingo regiment was led by one of the most outstanding and radical Generals in the Matebeleland Kingdom, General (Chief) Somabhulane Dlodlo. His name and his illustrious work in defence of Matebeleland rings throughout every chapter of Matebeleland's mighty history. It is therefore appropriate that we honour this great son of Matebeleland and his regiment, by naming our theatre group after this Regiment. Our theatre group is being coached and directed by the Movement's Director of Culture and History, Thomeki "The General" Dube.The Movement takes this opportunity to thank its followers, dedicated and committed membership and its esteemed and vibrant Bayethe Board of Director's leadership for the little work that has been done so far. So much needs to be done and it is our generational mandate and duty to get it done with our communities!. The he Movement takes its great teachings and counsel from Desmond Tutu when he says, ""Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world" and when the great Bishop he says, "If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.Happy Birthday 1893 MHRRM! , Happy Birthday HRM King Lobhengula FC! Happy Birthday 1893 Insingo Regiment Arts!Isifikil' iMovement!