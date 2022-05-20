1893 MHRRM visits Elvis Nyathi Family

News / Press Release

by 1893 MHRRM Bayethe Board of Directors

On Saturday 21st May 2022, the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement ( 1893 MHRRM) visited Mrs Nyathi, the widow of Elvis Nyathi, to offer condolences and support to the family.

As part of offering condolences, the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement's Bayethe Board of Directors and its dedicated and vibrant membership felt the need to support Mrs Nyathi with building materials as calls have been made by Ezra Tshisa Sibanda to help her in this regard. The movement delivered door frames and window frames as part of this support to the family.These items were delivered by the 1893 MHRRM's Mbuyazwe Regiment Chapter's leadership. The leadership included the Deputy Director, Greater Vodloza Sibanda, the Director of Education, Tshela Zwelithini Sibanda, the Director of History & Culture, Thomeki "The General" Dube and the Deputy Director of Finance, Thembelani Dube.Mrs Nyathi thanked the Movement for its timely support at this challenging time for her and the family.Once again, the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement, its Bayethe Board of Directors and its dedicated membership in particular is sharing in Mrs Nyathi and her family's sadness as they continue to grieve and remember Elvis Nyathi.As we console the Nyathi family, the Movement strongly condemns the Dudula vigilante group in South Africa that is acting unlawfully and committing gross human rights violations in the streets of that country that led to the killing of Elvis Nyathi by burning him.