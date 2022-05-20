Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

1893 MHRRM visits Elvis Nyathi Family

by 1893 MHRRM Bayethe Board of Directors
6 hrs ago | Views
On Saturday 21st May 2022, the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement ( 1893 MHRRM) visited Mrs Nyathi, the widow of Elvis Nyathi, to offer condolences and support to the family.


As part of offering condolences, the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement's Bayethe Board of Directors and its dedicated and vibrant membership felt the need to support Mrs Nyathi with building materials as calls have been made by Ezra Tshisa Sibanda to help her in this regard. The movement delivered door frames and window frames as part of  this support to the family. 

These items were delivered  by the 1893 MHRRM's Mbuyazwe Regiment Chapter's leadership. The leadership included the Deputy Director, Greater Vodloza Sibanda, the Director of Education, Tshela Zwelithini Sibanda, the Director of History & Culture, Thomeki "The General" Dube and the Deputy Director of Finance, Thembelani Dube.

Mrs Nyathi thanked the Movement  for its timely support at this challenging time for her and the family. 

Once again, the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement, its Bayethe Board of Directors and its dedicated membership in particular is sharing in Mrs Nyathi and her family's sadness as they continue to grieve and remember Elvis Nyathi. 

As we console the Nyathi family, the Movement strongly condemns the Dudula vigilante group in South Africa that is acting unlawfully and committing gross human rights violations in the streets of that country that led to the killing of Elvis Nyathi by burning him. 

Source - 1893 MHRRM Bayethe Board of Directors

Comments


Must Read

GMAZ secures maize from Malawi and Zambia

7 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe police raid and seize decoders

14 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Norwegian embassy discussed how EU can assist Chamisa ahead of next year's elections

14 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chief Mabhikwa

14 hrs ago | 662 Views

Chinese company to invest $300m in Zimbabwe lithium mine

14 hrs ago | 471 Views

High court orders headmistress to compensate minor illegally expelled from school

15 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

16 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zimbabwe to be barred from 2022 COSAFA Cup due to Mnangagwa's son in-law's interference

22 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Borrowdale Brooke management pursuing sinister agenda, says Wadyajena

22 hrs ago | 911 Views

Mnangagwa's minister threatens the opposition

22 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son wants father's remains exhumed from National Heroes Acre

22 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Mnangagwa aide hunts for Mambo's owner, after Masarira diss

22 hrs ago | 2826 Views

Zanu-PF seeks readmission of ousted Mujuru ally

22 hrs ago | 1562 Views

'Most Zimbabwe productions are junk,' says Radio Zimbabwe station manager

22 hrs ago | 1240 Views

RBZ mops up ZW$31,6 billion in four months

22 hrs ago | 2813 Views

Murder, racism claims rock Borrowdale Brooke

22 hrs ago | 1360 Views

King Mzilikazi's 'heirs' tussle

22 hrs ago | 1002 Views

China sponsors Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Mnangagwa should look for salvation at Davos'

22 hrs ago | 400 Views

Number of war vets quadruples

22 hrs ago | 660 Views

Wadyejena takes on Borrowdale Brook management over systematic abuse

22 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mine union scoffs at 108% wage increase

22 hrs ago | 322 Views

De Jongh to bounce back at Highlanders?

22 hrs ago | 411 Views

Sakunda raise Dembare, Bosso concern

22 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law takes Warriors out of Afcon 2023

22 hrs ago | 506 Views

Opposition MPs rubbish PVOs Bill

22 hrs ago | 309 Views

Govt intensifies blitz on striking teachers

22 hrs ago | 403 Views

Hyena mauls boy (3) at church shrine

22 hrs ago | 481 Views

BCC to parcel out 3 000 stands yearly

22 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances self from Pomona deal

22 hrs ago | 638 Views

Harare men nailed for robbery and kidnapping

22 hrs ago | 282 Views

Gone too soon! Chief Mabhikwa (28) dies in horror car crash

22 hrs ago | 627 Views

Old Bulawayo restoration resumes

22 hrs ago | 141 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

22 hrs ago | 227 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

22 hrs ago | 104 Views

Unpacking the origins of the Mabhikwa Chieftaincy

22 hrs ago | 431 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne US$1m annually

22 hrs ago | 50 Views

Prominent Bulawayo cattleman Mbokodo dies

22 hrs ago | 908 Views

Condolence message for the Late Chief Mabhikwa- Vusumuzi N. Khumalo

22 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa to headline AfCFTA talk at Davos

22 hrs ago | 61 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz nets 200 luxury vehicles

22 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chiwenga mourns accident victims

22 hrs ago | 147 Views

20 member Zanu-PF delegation invades Tanzania

22 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe Companies Registry goes digital

22 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZTN Prime goes live today

22 hrs ago | 108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days