Chiredzi, Mutoko learners access digital resources without data connection

by Chamunorwa Matanhike
3 hrs ago | Views
Learners in Chiredzi and Mutoko districts are set to access digital resources without data connection through Rural Light Program, an initiative of a Not For Profit Organization, Teach For Zimbabwe (TFZ).

Schools that were selected for this project are: Chikomo Primary, Mwenje Primary, Mukwanise Primary, Chipiwa Primary, Hlanganani Secondary, Mupinga Secondary, Buffalo Range Secondary and Chingele Secondary in Chiredzi.Kowo Primary, Mukombwe Primary, Chindenga Secondary, Bondamakara High, Manhemba Secondary, Chimukopa Primary and Tsiga Primary in Mutoko district.

The Rural Light Program is being piloted   at Kowo Primary and Bondamakara High in Mutoko district, Mashonaland East.
Teach For Zimbabwe (TFZ) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mirriam Farai Jabangwe-Siwela said Rural Light Program seeks to develop learners in marginalized communities with access to educational material via a wired and wireless Local Area Network.

"Educational resources are uploaded to the Rural Light Servers. These resources include documentaries, cartoons, movies, books, educational videos and applications to bring that internet experience without the need of data connection," said Dr Jabangwe-Siwela.

Learners can access the digital resources through computers, laptops and mobile phones using the Local Area Network without any data connection. The servers are able to connect up to sixty devices at once within a thirty-metre radius.
Dr. Jabangwe-Siwela said the program is set to equip learners in rural communities with theoretical and practical knowledge in a variety of areas.

"The Rural Light Program seeks to equip young people in the rural communities with theoretical and practical knowledge in Science, Technology, Engineering, Sports, Arts and Mathematics so as to stimulate creativity and to promote heritage-based innovations for the betterment of their lives and communities."

Dr Jabangwe-Siwela commended the program as learners will not be able to access harmful content such as pornography.
Mrs. Petronella Nyangwe, Chiredzi District Schools Inspector called Rural Light Program a great intervention in rural areas that will improve access to reading and studying material.

"This is going to be a great intervention in our schools in rural areas without access to internet connections."

"This will enhance access to reading and study material to marginalized learners who would otherwise miss out on such learning opportunities only because of their background," she added.

Mrs. Nyangwe also urged the selected schools to grab this opportunity, to take ownership of the program, to utilise it effectively and to take care of the equipment they will receive.

Mrs. Tracy Maguze, Kowo Primary school head said she felt honoured to have her school selected for the Rural Light Program

"As Kowo Primary we feel honoured to have our school picked as one of the selected schools where the program is being piloted. We are on a high note, celebrating as a school. This is like a dream, a dream that came true."

Mrs. Maguze said that the program is going to make easy Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) and improve the motivation of learners which will result in improved pass rate.

"The issue of CALA is made easy. Learners will gather data easily for researched areas."

"Learners are going to be motivated hence eager to learn. Definitely pass rate will increase due to the quality of teaching offered," she added.

Source - Chamunorwa Matanhike

