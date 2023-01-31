News / Press Release
Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative: Submission for Electoral Amendment Bill
7 hrs ago | Views
Dear Parliament of Zimbabwe,
The Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative is pleased to submit suggestions to enable Diaspora Vote which was promised by the President, Comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa. We are hopeful that parliamentarians across the political divide will take the diaspora vote seriously and pass legislation.
The draft by the Ministry of Justice should be sent back to them. The Ministry of Justice is part of the Executive, and they should have factored in the pronouncement by the President.
We look forward to the acknowledgement of receipt of our submission. [Download Copy]
The Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative is pleased to submit suggestions to enable Diaspora Vote which was promised by the President, Comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa. We are hopeful that parliamentarians across the political divide will take the diaspora vote seriously and pass legislation.
The draft by the Ministry of Justice should be sent back to them. The Ministry of Justice is part of the Executive, and they should have factored in the pronouncement by the President.
We look forward to the acknowledgement of receipt of our submission. [Download Copy]
Source - Rosewiter Mangirosa