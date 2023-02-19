Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

New sorghum hybrid with a 25% increase in yield released in Zimbabwe

by ICRISAT Media
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwean farmers are poised for greater yield and income gains as a result of a recent agricultural innovation breakthrough - the release of a new hybrid of white sorghum (great millet) that also promises greater resilience to erratic rainfall.

Collaboration between ICRISAT and the Pan African Seed Company, the Seed Co Group, resulted in the development of the new variety that has a yield potential of up to 8 tonnes per hectare, offering farmers a 25% yield increase over existing varieties.

Dr. Jacqueline Hughes, Director General of ICRISAT, said the release of this new sorghum hybrid is a significant achievement resulting from innovative research conducted through the Sorghum and Pearl Millet Hybrid Parents Research Consortium (SPMHPRC). "This breakthrough is a prime example of how ICRISAT's research efforts are contributing to the well-being of farmers and their families across the Continent, to global food and nutritional security, and ultimately, to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

  "I thank the Seed Co Group and our other partners for this innovation which marks another significant step towards a more resilient and food-secure future for Africa" said Dr Hughes.

Seed-Co Global Research & Development Head, Dr Gorden Mabuyaye said that their partnership with ICRISAT strives to bring innovative and high-performing seeds to market.

"Our partnership is making a positive impact on farmers and their incomes and this new hybrid will go a long way in mitigating the effects of climate change in Sub-Saharan Africa" said Dr Mabuyaye.

Dr Hapson Mushoriwa, ICRISAT's Principal Scientist for Eastern and Southern Africa, added that the new variety matures between 85 to 118 days, has good resistance to common leaf diseases and its strong straw structure helps maintain plant stability, which is essential for efficient and profitable crop production.

"I am pleased that this new hybrid is well-adapted to the agro-climatic conditions of Zimbabwe and offers a promising solution to sorghum farmers, particularly in those regions with moderate to erratic rainfall patterns," said Dr Mushoriwa.

Dr Rebbie Harawa, ICRISAT's Regional Director and Country Representative – Kenya, Eastern & Southern Africa, applauded all stakeholders in the development of the hybrid and for their tenacity in managing its multi-environment trials over three successive cropping seasons.

"The SPMHPRC had been a key factor in enabling ICRISAT and its partners to pool their resources and expertise to develop new varieties that are well adapted to the needs of farmers and the market, and this is another example of this success," said Dr Harawa.



Source - ICRISAT Media

Comments

Am looking for toyota 3l or 5l engine


Must Read

Man kills neighbour with hoe handle

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Land row threatens US$50m hotel construction

4 hrs ago | 814 Views

Political violence casts spotlight on free, fair polls

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe heading for a major constitutional crisis?

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe faces 136 000 teacher deficit

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chegutu records 2 cholera cases

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Intolerance behind polarisation in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

The poor are on their own in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zinara de-registers unlicensed vehicles

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Parents visits to boarding schools banned

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe on cholera alert

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Families urged to discipline children

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe readies for Cyclone Freddy

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

1.8 million pupils register for BEAM support

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Flooded rivers are death traps

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands strengthens cell, village structures

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed 15 years for dealing in explosives in SA

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

28 Zimbabweans lose over $7,4 million to fraudsters

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Biti finally kicks off

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Outcry over witch hunters

16 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zimbabwe military plots to position Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa after the polls

16 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Teenage 'Mashurugwi' nabbed for gold heist

16 hrs ago | 518 Views

White skin, black masks!

16 hrs ago | 559 Views

Knives out for Zapu's Nkomo

16 hrs ago | 738 Views

Filabusi residents resort to bush toilets

16 hrs ago | 326 Views

Prisoners murder fellow inmate

16 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mnangagwa vows to 'speedily' sign PVO Bill

16 hrs ago | 167 Views

US$26,000 loot disappears as mob corners, kill armed robbery suspect

16 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zimbabwe media to preach peace ahead of elections

16 hrs ago | 86 Views

Tsvangirai remembered five years on

16 hrs ago | 76 Views

Turkish firm makes headway in NRZ deal

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe remains stuck in football wilderness

16 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti assault victim testifies

16 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe's satellite ready to transmit data

16 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe's PVO Bill will be signed into law

16 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe ups stakes to assist SA returnees

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

Man (63) plus donkeys yoked to cart swept away

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

We Are Victoria Falls partners Cape Town Tourism

16 hrs ago | 52 Views

Contractors abandon Zimbabwe road projects

16 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabweans man survives SA horror bus crash that claimed 21 lives

16 hrs ago | 243 Views

We need tractors for profitable farming

19 Feb 2023 at 07:14hrs | 420 Views

Gold dealer bashed to death

19 Feb 2023 at 07:10hrs | 1105 Views

Prisoner escapes from jail

19 Feb 2023 at 07:07hrs | 951 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'constitutional delinquency'

18 Feb 2023 at 19:54hrs | 1039 Views

Bad news for errant driving schools

18 Feb 2023 at 19:52hrs | 840 Views

'Beitbridge armed robber escaped from Chikurubi'

18 Feb 2023 at 19:52hrs | 1246 Views

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

17 Feb 2023 at 20:55hrs | 2020 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 3531 Views

Man stabbed at funeral

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1935 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days