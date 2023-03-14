Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

News / Press Release

by Agencies

Global remittance giant WorldRemit has been confirmed as Plantimun partner for the forthcoming Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK Edition set for 22 April in London.The renewal of pleasantries between the two organisations marks a continuation of WorldRemit's work in supporting community initiatives and empowerment."We are delighted to partner with WorldRemit again on this incredible journey of celebrating high excellence in our communities worldwide," said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza."Our visions are aligned as we both aim to empower through amplifying success stories and creating platforms that encourage international collaboration and uplifting the hopes of our people."Zimachievers will be celebrating their 12th anniversary in the UK which is their flagship edition.Founded in 2010 to honour, recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean changemakers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.Achievers from fields of academia, sport, media, arts & entertainment, business as well as science and innovation will be awarded for positive impact.Over the years Worldremit has partnered with ZAA in spearheading convenience in financial transactions and activating innovative ideas in communities, supporting youths and related philanthropic activities.The awards and Independence dinner gala will be held on Saturday 22nd April at The Leonardo City Hotel in London.Ticket sales are now open on www.zimachievers.org or WhatsApp +44 7887 941903The voting period for the nominees will commence on March 25 and close on April 15th on the ZAA website (www.zimachievers.org).Here is the full list of ZAA UK 2023 NomineesBarney KavaiGeorge FunganjeraCrosby PamberiAdrian Gondakudawashe kapesaTafadzwa MuguweVaraidzo Tendai MoyoShine NdebeleGlobal Healthcare Solutions (GHS)Serenity Integrated CareImpressions Care AgencyMars secure transport & recruitment service ltdVakaShenoz PropertiesTadii GIzzy MutanhaurwaKing KandoroSithundu BiltongAmos SimboPercelle AscotFarai MuvutiShingi MararikeKing KandoroTadiwa Mubvumbi CATanaka TravelsVee KativhuNyasha MichelleMs Bee Group TravelEthel TambudzaiFarai Mwashita CEng IMechEMufakose GroupZim Men Association (ZMA)Zimabwe Women's Organisation ZIWOZimbabwe-UK Business Chamber (ZUKBC)• Zimbabwe Midwife and Nurses Association (UK)• African Healing FoundationSylvia SanyangaPenelope Annie MaterekeAudrey Rugge-MitchellDillys WrightMercy MuzamhindoProf Caroline MakakaBruce NcubeLearn ShonaCharmaine ChanakiraThompson ChaukeBokani TshidzuVee KativhuMcDonald MurefuJamie MurefuFarikai GoreTadii GCharmaine ChanakiraMusa MoyoJoel Anker MKMichael NdiweniIsaac MabayaCheckout AfricaThe Southern African timesNdebele's connectZimCelebsZimboLiveKwajahmanImpala Family ButcheryPachiherastoreZimFoodsMwanaka Farm StoresSipho NdhlovuMarvellous NakambaJordan ZemuraHazel MakJoy RukanzaValereeBlessing Annatoria ChitapaLamont ChitepoManiac017QounfuzedS BoloCakes the vibeDJ principalMxolisi DubeChichi ZuluFelo le teeDj MelTanaka TravelsMunya ChawawaShine NdebeleCaptain LulazBruce NcubeXavierTanaka TravelsChichi SabetaViolah GaparaIvy Mango ChatoraThabsiePercelle AscottXavierMunasheMunya ChawawaKupakwashe manyereKing KandoroAFROMUFASAMichelles kitchenZimBraaiLa Calabasse African Restaurant & PubProf Caroline MakakaTadiwa Mubvumbi CAFarai MwashitaJoy RukanzaBelvin TawuyaPortia MushambiPortia MushambiCharmaine ChanakiraThomas Lutuli BrickhillGodess BvukutwaJanet ManyowaMichael MahendereZimpraiseMambo Dhuterere