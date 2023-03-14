News / Press Release
Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced
31 mins ago | Views
Picture: Conrad Mwanza - ZAA Founder
Global remittance giant WorldRemit has been confirmed as Plantimun partner for the forthcoming Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK Edition set for 22 April in London.
The renewal of pleasantries between the two organisations marks a continuation of WorldRemit's work in supporting community initiatives and empowerment.
"We are delighted to partner with WorldRemit again on this incredible journey of celebrating high excellence in our communities worldwide," said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.
"Our visions are aligned as we both aim to empower through amplifying success stories and creating platforms that encourage international collaboration and uplifting the hopes of our people."
Zimachievers will be celebrating their 12th anniversary in the UK which is their flagship edition.
Founded in 2010 to honour, recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean changemakers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.
Achievers from fields of academia, sport, media, arts & entertainment, business as well as science and innovation will be awarded for positive impact.
Over the years Worldremit has partnered with ZAA in spearheading convenience in financial transactions and activating innovative ideas in communities, supporting youths and related philanthropic activities.
The awards and Independence dinner gala will be held on Saturday 22nd April at The Leonardo City Hotel in London.
Ticket sales are now open on www.zimachievers.org or WhatsApp +44 7887 941903
The voting period for the nominees will commence on March 25 and close on April 15th on the ZAA website (www.zimachievers.org).
Here is the full list of ZAA UK 2023 Nominees
Male Entrepreneur
Barney Kavai
George Funganjera
Crosby Pamberi
Adrian Gonda
kudawashe kapesa
Female Entrepreneur
Tafadzwa Muguwe
Varaidzo Tendai Moyo
Shine Ndebele
Business of the Year
Global Healthcare Solutions (GHS)
Serenity Integrated Care
Impressions Care Agency
Mars secure transport & recruitment service ltd
Vaka
Shenoz Properties
Innovation Award
Tadii G
Izzy Mutanhaurwa
King Kandoro
Sithundu Biltong
Male Trailblazer
Amos Simbo
Percelle Ascot
Farai Muvuti
Shingi Mararike
King Kandoro
Tadiwa Mubvumbi CA
Female Trailblazer
Tanaka Travels
Vee Kativhu
Nyasha Michelle
Ms Bee Group Travel
Ethel Tambudzai
Farai Mwashita CEng IMechE
Community Organisation
Mufakose Group
Zim Men Association (ZMA)
Zimabwe Women's Organisation ZIWO
Zimbabwe-UK Business Chamber (ZUKBC)
• Zimbabwe Midwife and Nurses Association (UK)
• African Healing Foundation
Community Champion
Sylvia Sanyanga
Penelope Annie Matereke
Audrey Rugge-Mitchell
Dillys Wright
Mercy Muzamhindo
Prof Caroline Makaka
Cultural Development/Promotion
Bruce Ncube
Learn Shona
Charmaine Chanakira
Thompson Chauke
Bokani Tshidzu
Young Achiever of the Year
Vee Kativhu
McDonald Murefu
Jamie Murefu
Farikai Gore
Tadii G
Charmaine Chanakira
Outstanding achievement in Sports
Musa Moyo
Joel Anker MK
Michael Ndiweni
Isaac Mabaya
Media House
Checkout Africa
The Southern African times
Ndebele's connect
ZimCelebs
ZimboLive
Community Store
Kwajahman
Impala Family Butchery
Pachiherastore
ZimFoods
Mwanaka Farm Stores
Sports Personality of the Year
Sipho Ndhlovu
Marvellous Nakamba
Jordan Zemura
Outstanding Achievement in Music - Female
Hazel Mak
Joy Rukanza
Valeree
Blessing Annatoria Chitapa
Outstanding Achievement in Music - Male
Lamont Chitepo
Maniac017
Qounfuzed
S Bolo
Cakes the vibe
DJ of the Year
DJ principal
Mxolisi Dube
Chichi Zulu
Felo le tee
Dj Mel
People's Choice
Tanaka Travels
Munya Chawawa
Shine Ndebele
Captain Lulaz
Bruce Ncube
Xavier
Female Personality of the Year
Tanaka Travels
Chichi Sabeta
Violah Gapara
Ivy Mango Chatora
Thabsie
Male Personality of the Year
Percelle Ascott
Xavier
Munashe
Munya Chawawa
Kupakwashe manyere
King Kandoro
Restaurant of the Year
AFROMUFASA
Michelles kitchen
ZimBraai
La Calabasse African Restaurant & Pub
Professional Of the Year
Prof Caroline Makaka
Tadiwa Mubvumbi CA
Farai Mwashita
Joy Rukanza
Belvin Tawuya
Portia Mushambi
Art and Culture
Portia Mushambi
Charmaine Chanakira
Thomas Lutuli Brickhill
Godess Bvukutwa
International Gospel Award
Janet Manyowa
Michael Mahendere
Zimpraise
Mambo Dhuterere
Source - Agencies