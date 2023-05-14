NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

News / Press Release

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has launched a two-month nationwide peace campaign ahead of Zimbabwe's harmonized elections in August.The campaign, which is being funded by the Treasury, will focus on raising awareness of the importance of peace and tolerance, as well as conflict prevention.The NPRC has already held meetings with traditional leaders, the police, religious leaders, and other independent commissions in three districts in Matabeleland South province.The Commission's spokesperson, Mr Obert Gutu, said the NPRC is particularly keen on spreading the message of peace and tolerance during this election season."We are calling upon political parties and their supporters to always engage in peaceful and non-violent campaigns," he said. "We are also calling upon all Zimbabweans to be tolerant of divergent political views and opinions."The NPRC is targeting all groups of people, including women and the youth, in its peace campaign."The youth are particularly relevant for targeting, especially concerning the issue of peaceful political campaigns simply because the majority of political parties' campaign foot soldiers consist of young people," said Mr Gutu.The NPRC is planning to cover all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe in its peace campaign."We are going to be in Matabeleland North province next week. Our teams will also be covering Bulawayo Metropolitan Province before the end of the month. In fact, we are targeting to cover the whole country between the months of May and June," said Mr Gutu.The NPRC is committed to ensuring a peaceful election in Zimbabwe."We are very grateful to the national Treasury for allocating and releasing financial resources to enable us to effectively undertake our peace-building mandate and duties," said Mr Gutu.