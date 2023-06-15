Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

News / Press Release

by Walter Benson

OUR POSITION ON ELECTIONS,On and around the 28th of May 2023's the Zimbabwe Election Commission's gazette of the election proclamation fixing 23 August 2023 as the date for the harmonized general election in Zimbabwe by your Excellence President Mnangagwa was a welcome and overdue development for All Zimbabwean across political divide as it guarantees us our constitutional right to choose who should lead us for the Next 5 years.ZimPF national Executive Council has made a decision not contest in these elections due to:1. No meaningful Electoral Reforms. All parties in parliament namely CCC, MDC-Alliance, and Zanu Pf all failed to advocate for Electoral Reforms.2. ZEC's Failure to resolve the disputed delamination report rendering it incapacitated to conduct any fair and credible elections in Zimbabwe3. ZEC'S lack of Preparedness in conducting these Elections. They delayed the inspection of the Voter's roll, the first thing that the Zimbabwe Election Commission must have ready ahead of a general election is a credible and verifiable vote's roll. On and around the 27th of May ZEC issue press statement and we quote "Owing to logistical and other unforeseen challenges, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission would like to inform members of the public that some voters' roll inspection centers may start operating much later than the anticipated time on 27 May 2023."4. The cost of Participating in the Elections is beyond most of our member's reach as they are unemployed. In August last year, ZEC gazette SI 144 of 2022 on the Electoral (Nomination of Candidates) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 (No.1), increasing presidential nomination fees from US$1 000 to US$20 000. The nomination fees for National Assembly and Senate candidates also increased from US$50 to US$1 000. Politics is no- longer about representing people but a game of the rich.Against this backdrop, Zimbabwe People First party feels that these elections will not be free and fair hence the reason for us to withdraw.We wish those that are participating the very best of luckThank youWalter BensonInterim National Chairmaninfozimpf@gmail.comZIMPF MailPhone0719 198 967