Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

by Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Secretary General for Freedom Alliance)
32 mins ago | Views
We shall always remember the 21st of February as a doomed and diabolic holiday which has been set aside by the unrepentant genocidaires for openly celebrating the physical Gukurahundi genocide, which they, and Robert Mugabe committed in Matabeleland as early as 1981 up to 1987. Thereafter, the genocide has taken a largely intangible form which spearheads the marginalisation and impoverishment of Matabeleland. Indisputably, the day is a curse to the people of our region and indeed, the civilised world.

Tribalism Day

The Mugabe Holiday is the sad day on which we mourn the sons and daughters of Matabeleland and Midlands who gallantly fought against and ended the reign of the Smith regime, only to be murdered in cold blood thereafter, by none other than Robert Mugabe, his blue-eyed boys who include Emmerson Mnangagwa and their ZANU party. They were killed for belonging to their God-given ethnic group, the Ndebele. This is the Mashonaland Tribalism Day which can never be celebrated by us, the victims of the litany of abuses and the genocide against Matabeleland.

Disappearances Day

We also mark this doomed day as the day to commemorate the disappearances of innocent civilians of Matabeleland who were kidnapped taken away from their homes by the government security sector forces, chief among them being the 5th Brigade and the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO). The victims of these forced disappearances are yet to be brought back to their families and communities. Their children have waited for over forty years, to no avail. Instead of telling them where their parents and relatives are, the ZANU government is telling them to talk to their chiefs; and celebrate the so-called February 21st Movement or Mugabe Day. We mark it as the day of disappearances in Matabeleland which should be remembered accordingly.

Rape Day

We further remember February 21st as Mugabe and ZANU Rape Day. This is the day that reminds us of the painful period and experience of watching your wife, sister or parent being raped by boys from Mashonaland with the claim that they had come to track dissidents. This day is a stark reminder of the horrific abuses and peacetime violations that all the women and girls of Matabeleland went through at the hands of Mugabe, his Minister of State Security (Emmerson Mnangagwa), and the 5th Brigade. The woeful day can only be commemorated as Rape Day. Nothing less!

Mass Killings Day

To the sane and sober-mind, this day can never be viewed in any positive light and should unfailingly be declared Mass Killings or Genocide Day. It should be spent reflecting on the wanton and unprovoked killings of innocent civilians of Matabeleland and Midlands by an insecure and barbaric party that had undeservingly found itself in power after the Rhodesian Front (RF) and Margaret Thatcher-conducted elections in 1980. It is the insecurities of the genocidaires that drive them to maim and murder whoever they view as their adversary, both in the past and the present. The Gukurahundi genocide is no exception. This day should easily be named and inscribed in our hearts, as Genocide Day.

Torture and Beatings Day

Remembering and commemorating the experiences of all those who were beaten and tortured, or are being tortured even to this day, naming this day as Matabeleland Torture and Beatings Day would suffice. In that regard, the Gukurahundi beatings and torture at Stops Camp in Makokoba, Bulawayo, the tortures in army and police camps that were dotted all over Matabeleland would be brought into the radar. The victims who were either tortured to death or thrown into the Bhalagwe mine shafts, could also be remembered that way, too.

Economic Sabotage Day

This day cannot escape being commemorated as Matabeleland Economic Sabotage Day considering that the primitive genocidaires maimed and killed mostly the young and productive population of Matabeleland, the genocide directly destroyed the economy of the region. The genocide policies by Mugabe and ZANU further ensured (and continue to do so) that the survivors do not get employment and development opportunities. The genocidal design and scheme of things is that Matabeleland jobs and land should not be in the hands of the Matabelelanders. Viewing this day as Economic Sabotage Day, is sad but spot on.

Conclusion

For the Zimbabwe government to celebrate this day is an acknowledgement of our view that there is no new dispensation and that the current chiefs-led gukurahundi resolution initiative is a half-backed and insincere exercise in whose midst, the births and diabolic lives of genocidaires are being celebrated. Therefore, February 21st, is a doomed holiday for genocidaires and their genocidal disciples to dance kongonya on top of the bones of the genocide victims. That should never be cherished by any progressive-minded individuals or organisations.

Source - Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Secretary General for Freedom Alliance)

Must Read

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

35 mins ago | 84 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

38 mins ago | 14 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

43 mins ago | 49 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

CID officers up for torture

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'54% Zimbabweans unemployed'

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe mines officials up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe is in hands of callous ruling elite

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

US$54 million Gwanda Lithium Mine employs 300

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Media urged to be cautious on national security issues

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Of CCC and the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 603 Views

Ramaphosa announces South Africa election date

13 hrs ago | 1128 Views

ZLHR demands social rights for ordinary citizens

19 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

19 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Two men arrested for attempted murder

19 hrs ago | 596 Views

The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

NewsHawks freezes exclusive Zimbabwe military story

19 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Active Youth Zimbabwe set to build drug rehabilitation center

19 hrs ago | 81 Views

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

19 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

19 hrs ago | 4045 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

19 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

20 hrs ago | 477 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

20 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

20 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

21 hrs ago | 545 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

22 hrs ago | 437 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

23 hrs ago | 560 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

23 hrs ago | 139 Views

The maize crop is now on the brink of total loss

23 hrs ago | 407 Views

The growth, legacy of Pelandaba Bus Company

23 hrs ago | 739 Views

The Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Future of Car Hire Services

23 hrs ago | 105 Views

3 die in NRZ crash

20 Feb 2024 at 09:12hrs | 1039 Views