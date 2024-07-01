Take a minute to pray for the incarcerated 78: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (VAAZ)

News / Press Release

by Mandava Blessing VAAZ Spokesperson

Revolutionary Greetings fellow Countrymen.May we all take a moment to pray for the CCC Administrator Senator Jameson Timba, VAAZ National Organising Secretary Champion Gonhi and 76 others who were arrested for commemorating the Day of the African Child at Senator Timba's home. Their only crime is to believe in a New Zimbabwe which respects the rights of all its Citizens and where everyone enjoys their freedoms and liberties as guaranteed in the National Constitution.It is sad and apparently clear that the so-called Second Republic is closing the democratic space and making it rather very difficult for those who differ ideologically with it to fully exercise their constitutional and democratic rights. If this goes unchallenged, the onslaught on the Democracy Activists will continue unabated.Senator Timba and his colleagues were arrested for commemorating a day in remembrance of the African Child in tandem with the regional bodies. This is awkward and rather UnAfrican for the regime not to recognize and acknowledge The Day of the African Child.What baffles the mind is that law-abiding citizens are arrested for holding a peaceful commemoration at a private residence in line with the Nations' legislations but fraudsters defrauding the state of millions are left to walk Scot free; they even boast that they are untouchable because "vakachibata kuti dzwii."We categorically, unreservedly and unwaveringly condemn the regime's heavy-handedness with the utmost contempt it deserves.If Zimbabwe has not sled back to the Ian Smith Era this persecution by prosecution of political rivals must STOP FORTHWITH and opposition politics must not be treated as criminal, terroristic or treasonous.It is neither a crime nor an abomination to be a member of a divergent ideological Organization or Movement opposing the incumbent. Democracy allows citizens to differ without persecution of citizens or opposing views by the incumbent regime. We call on the state to release these Prisoners of Conscience unconditionally.In conclusion, we call on all Zimbabweans to stand in solidarity with all the Prisoners of Conscience. An injury to one citizen is an injury to all. It takes the courage of the oppressed to free themselves from dictatorship. It also takes the silence of the majoritarian democrats for evil to triumph. We cannot allow a few organised oppressors to suppress freedom of speech, association and dissociation. It is our democratic right to show our solidarity with our illegally incarcerated democrats by attending their trials by the dictator. We must amplify their unconditional release by the dictators. We should also offer our assistance in cash or kind towards efforts meant to fight their unlawful incarceration by the rogue regime.VAAZ: INSIKAVAAZ: MUSIMBOTIUKAPINDA:NENI NDAPINDAWO