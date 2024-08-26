Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

News / Press Release

by Mandava Blessing - Veterans Activists Association Zimbabwe (VAAZ) National Spokespers on

While known state functionaries and regime enablers have been waging a protracted onslaught on the persona of Advocate Nelson Chamisa, we the advocates of change have unmasked the grand plot by regime proxies to debrand The face of Democracy In Zimbabwe.Accusations by Hopeless Chin'ono, Ibbo Mandaza, Ali Naka, Susan Mutami and others against President Chamisa are Cheap and lack substance. Infact, they reflect who they truly are;"hyenas in sheep skin". Some of these accusers have a history of romance with the regime hence it ain't surprising when they attack the only legitimate Face of the People's Struggle.For the record, Hopewell Chin'ono is a Hopeless critique who is debranding President Chamisa so that his third force rhetoric comes alive.While President Chamisa was galvanising for support across the country escaping many assassination attempts he was "busy" hiding behind a keyboard sitting on a leather couch while sipping in gin and juice.Dr Ibbo Mandaza has always been against Advocate and has been declaring him finished whenever he took to the podium. He is a strong advocate of the Zanu PF G40. He has been a Zanu pf functionary since a long time ago, and a Zezuru ethnic advocate epitomized in FROLIZI formation in the early 1970s to decimate PF ZAPU and ZANU. He has never staged any demonstration at all to stop the Human Rights abuses in this nation. He has been confined in his closet ever since, taking refuge in a foreign land. He is a comfortable Refugee while Advocate Nelson Chamisa is a protagonist For Change in Zimbabwe. Ibbo Mandaza must tell us how his warped Transitional Authority may become a reality while he is basking in sunshine?Ali Naka is a confused Zanu pf apologist who publicly called on the Regime to descend heavily on the 1 August 2018 demonstrators alleging"There was now too much Freedom". In that same post, he was against a People's Revolution against the Regime. Surprisingly the same nauseating Regime Enablers is now advocating for Advocate Nelson Chamisa to lead a Revolution against the Regime;What has changed now? Moreso, he is a ghost advocating for the opposition to lead a Revolution while hiding in his cocoon. Let him/her come out and fight like a man.As for the attention seeking Susan Mutami, we all know what kind of person she is. She is a regime enabler who has no moral ground to lecture Advocate Nelson Chamisa and the Citizens Movement how to fight the People's Struggle. We all know that her fight is for personal aggrandisement and not National in nature.We have no time to listen to these socialites who manipulate situations to earn views on their social media sites.We all know that she has and is cosy with Zanu pf and has been part of the ZANU CHEF's girls. Hers is a bitter sweet relationship with Zanu pf.I hear calls for NC to lead demonstrations but funny enough those attacking him are in safe haven and using ghost WhatsApp accounts while he is on the ground and facing the brutal Regime head on. Ironically, a few keyboard activists are attacking Advocate Nelson Chamisa but millions of grassroots Activists are holding Advocate Nelson Chamisa in high esteem and pinning their hopes of a Brighter Zimbabwe on him.What's more interesting is that of all the 2023 Presidential aspirants these so-called third force Revolutionaries are busy attacking him more than Zanu pf. Why are they not pointing their guns at Madhuku, Ncube, Mafume, Tshabangu and others who are now hobnobbing with the Regime;is it because they're birds of the same feathers?To set the record straight, we stand with Advocate Nelson Chamisa because he is the only consistent of all leaders. His service and sacrifice to the Poor People's Struggle is priceless,he never betrayed the Poor People's Struggle even when the Regime dangled a gold rich and poisoned carrot in front of him which others unfortunately salivated for.For the record, fighting injustice and for the reclamation of our freedoms and liberties is everyone's responsibility not Advocate Nelson Chamis's burden to shoulder alone. LET'S CARRY THE CROSS TOGETHER AS ZIMBABWEANS!THE PEOPLE'S REVOLUTION IS NOT A PERSONAL REVOLUTION. WE MUST ALL OWN IT AND EXECUTE IT TOGETHER AS ONE.Cowards who hide behind a keyboard must come out of the closet and fight the dictator head on. President Chamisa is a real soldier unlike all these faggots.ALUTA CONTINUAVAAZ:INSIKAVAAZ:MUSIMBOTIUKAPINDA: NENI NDAPINDAWO