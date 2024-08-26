Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

by Mandava Blessing - Veterans Activists Association Zimbabwe (VAAZ) National Spokespers on
49 mins ago | Views
While known state functionaries and regime enablers have been waging a protracted onslaught on the persona of Advocate Nelson Chamisa, we the advocates of change have unmasked the grand plot by regime proxies to debrand The face of Democracy In Zimbabwe.

Accusations by Hopeless Chin'ono, Ibbo Mandaza, Ali Naka, Susan Mutami and others against President Chamisa are Cheap and lack substance. Infact, they reflect who they truly are;"hyenas in sheep skin". Some of these accusers have a history of romance with the regime hence it ain't surprising when they attack the only legitimate Face of the People's Struggle.

For the record, Hopewell Chin'ono is a Hopeless critique who is debranding President Chamisa so that his third force rhetoric comes alive.While President Chamisa was galvanising for support across the country escaping many assassination attempts he was "busy" hiding behind a keyboard sitting on a leather couch while sipping in gin and juice.

Dr Ibbo Mandaza has always been against Advocate and has been declaring him finished whenever he took to the podium. He is a strong advocate of the Zanu PF G40. He has been a Zanu pf functionary since a long time ago, and a Zezuru ethnic advocate epitomized in FROLIZI formation in the early 1970s to decimate PF ZAPU and ZANU. He has never staged any demonstration at all to stop the Human Rights abuses in this nation. He has been confined in his closet ever since, taking refuge in a foreign land. He is a comfortable Refugee while Advocate Nelson Chamisa is a protagonist For Change in Zimbabwe. Ibbo Mandaza must tell us how his warped Transitional Authority may become a reality while he is basking in sunshine?

Ali Naka is a confused Zanu pf apologist who publicly called on the Regime to descend heavily on the 1 August 2018 demonstrators alleging
"There was now too much Freedom". In that same post, he was against a People's Revolution against the Regime. Surprisingly the same nauseating Regime Enablers is now advocating for Advocate Nelson Chamisa to lead a Revolution against the Regime;What has changed now? Moreso, he is a ghost advocating for the opposition to lead a Revolution while hiding in his cocoon. Let him/her come out and fight like a man.

As for the attention seeking Susan Mutami, we all know what kind of person she is. She is a regime enabler who has no moral ground to lecture Advocate Nelson Chamisa and the Citizens Movement how to fight the People's Struggle. We all know that her fight is for personal aggrandisement and not National in nature.We have no time to listen to these socialites who manipulate situations to earn views on their social media sites.We all know that she has and is cosy with Zanu pf and has been part of the ZANU CHEF's girls. Hers is a bitter sweet relationship with Zanu pf.

I hear calls for NC to lead demonstrations but funny enough those attacking him are in safe haven and using ghost WhatsApp accounts while he is on the ground and facing the brutal Regime head on. Ironically, a few keyboard activists are attacking Advocate Nelson Chamisa but millions of grassroots Activists are holding Advocate Nelson Chamisa in high esteem and pinning their hopes of a Brighter Zimbabwe on him.

What's more interesting is that of all the 2023 Presidential aspirants these so-called third force Revolutionaries are busy attacking him more than Zanu pf. Why are they not pointing their guns at Madhuku, Ncube, Mafume, Tshabangu and others who are now hobnobbing with the Regime;is it because they're birds of the same feathers?

To set the record straight, we stand with Advocate Nelson Chamisa because he is the only consistent of all leaders. His service and sacrifice to the Poor People's Struggle is priceless,he never betrayed the Poor People's Struggle even when the Regime dangled a gold rich and poisoned carrot in front of him which others unfortunately salivated for.

For the record, fighting injustice and for the reclamation of our freedoms and liberties is  everyone's responsibility not Advocate Nelson Chamis's burden to shoulder alone. LET'S CARRY THE CROSS TOGETHER AS ZIMBABWEANS!

THE PEOPLE'S REVOLUTION IS NOT A PERSONAL REVOLUTION. WE MUST ALL OWN IT AND EXECUTE IT TOGETHER AS ONE.

Cowards who hide behind a keyboard must come out of the closet and fight the dictator head on. President Chamisa is a real soldier unlike all these faggots.

ALUTA CONTINUA

VAAZ:INSIKA
VAAZ:MUSIMBOTI
UKAPINDA: NENI NDAPINDAWO

Source - Mandava Blessing National Spokesperson

Must Read

ZANU PF official booed at rally

56 mins ago | 143 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Imbiber burns neighbour's house

7 hrs ago | 391 Views

Team Pachedu belated V11 data does not 'vindicate' ZEC, it confirms the folly of CCC participating in flawed elections

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

Voice stress analysis helps determine a person's honesty

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

War veterans trained local fume over relegation to mere collaborators

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe legislators congratulate Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zesa explains power shortages

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwean man survives deadly shooting in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 884 Views

Pedzisai Sakupwanya linked company captures Warriors kit sponsorship

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zesa switches off 17 Bulawayo Suburbs

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Local Bank proposes US$35bn loan to Zimbabwe Government

8 hrs ago | 555 Views

Unilever pulling out of Zimbabwe after 80 years

9 hrs ago | 685 Views

South Africa's Constitutional Court makes law to have eye

11 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zimbabwe's human rights record spoiled by 'over politicisation' of issues

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation rises by 0,4%

12 hrs ago | 175 Views

100 Zimbabwean women captured into U.S entrepreneurship program

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa's allies set in motion manoeuvres to amend Constitution

12 hrs ago | 646 Views

'Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal'

12 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Zimbabwean woman killed, remains fed to pigs by a white farmer

12 hrs ago | 2648 Views

Timba and team files application for discharge

12 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for stockfeed

12 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named

12 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mohadi meets Chakwera

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Kombi conductor attacks passenger with a log

12 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF warns party vehicle abusers

12 hrs ago | 286 Views

Harare Commission uncovers massive land looting

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe modernises weather monitoring systems

12 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwean woman elected first African Mayor in UK town

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwean bishop deported from Nigeria

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors squad named

13 hrs ago | 282 Views

NRZ has no properties abroad

13 hrs ago | 89 Views

DJ Shugeta bashes secret lover over light

13 hrs ago | 588 Views

Churches to intensify Highways carnage cleansing

22 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZANU PF MP threatens blood bath

22 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Econet modernises +1,000 sites

26 Aug 2024 at 16:41hrs | 579 Views

Bulawayo City Council discontinues water supplies citywide

26 Aug 2024 at 16:37hrs | 789 Views

Silobela's Chief Gobo dies

26 Aug 2024 at 16:36hrs | 709 Views

Mutambara wants Africa to set the agenda for its relations with China

26 Aug 2024 at 15:27hrs | 1044 Views

Sven-Goran Eriksson dies

26 Aug 2024 at 12:53hrs | 1552 Views

Zanu-PF begins process for Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028

26 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 1100 Views

'Zimbabwe mining activity is organised crime,' says foreign funded Maguwu

26 Aug 2024 at 12:38hrs | 2868 Views

Nkulumane MP celebrates one year in office

26 Aug 2024 at 12:35hrs | 291 Views

ANC mayor wants foreign nationals to be recruited as JMPD officers

26 Aug 2024 at 12:30hrs | 982 Views

ED2030 slogan tears Zanu-PF structures

26 Aug 2024 at 08:12hrs | 2075 Views

After ditching the dollar, Zimbabwe now rushing for it at a steeper cost

26 Aug 2024 at 08:11hrs | 3100 Views