The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

We're thrilled to announce that the Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 is just around the corner, and we can't wait to welcome you to this one-of-a-kind event at Celebration Centre, Harare, on the 4th and 5th of October. The event promises to be a perfect blend of educational and insightful discussions, investment opportunities, and family-friendly fun!The Expo, in partnership with the Estate Agent Council (EAC), is packed with events, including the Investment Seminar on the 4th of October and the Property Consumer Conference on the 5th. Both sessions offer a unique platform for real estate enthusiasts, investors, and industry professionals to dive deep into the sector's future. You'll hear from leading voices such as Harare City Council, the Deeds Office, ZIMRA, Zimbabwe/Harare Wetlands Trust, and the ZimbabweBut it's not all business - we have something for everyone! Our Kids Zone, sponsored by The Bounce House, ensures that the little ones will have a blast with dedicated activities, while older kids and adults can enjoy friendly competition in our Games Area.What's more, we've got amazing prizes up for grabs, including two residential stands, a two-night weekend getaway for two sponsored by Zimbabwe National Parks, interior design services from Homes & Style, and a Vanity Set with Mirror and Lights from Vanish Global! This is your chance to win big while gaining valuable insights into the property market.Sipho Matshazi, Event Coordinator, shared her excitement: "We've lined up an exciting roster of exhibitors featuring top companies from Zimbabwe's property, construction, and investment sectors. All these can be seen on our event website www.zimbabwepropertyexpo.co.zw. You'll get the chance to explore the latest innovations and opportunities in real estate. Whether you're looking for investment insights or just want to see what's new, we've got it all."Tickets are available now at Celebration Centre Bookshop, Harare, online, and will also be available for purchase during the Expo. Ticket prices start from just USD5, and best of all, children under 16 get in for free! Don't miss out – there's still limited space available, so act fast.Mark your calendars and join us at the Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024, where we're building tomorrow, together. There's something for everyone, and we can't wait to see you there!