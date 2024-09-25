Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

by Agencies
2 hrs ago | Views
Sipho Matshazi
We're thrilled to announce that the Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 is just around the corner, and we can't wait to welcome you to this one-of-a-kind event at Celebration Centre, Harare, on the 4th and 5th of October. The event promises to be a perfect blend of educational and insightful discussions, investment opportunities, and family-friendly fun!

The Expo, in partnership with the Estate Agent Council (EAC), is packed with events, including the Investment Seminar on the 4th of October and the Property Consumer Conference on the 5th. Both sessions offer a unique platform for real estate enthusiasts, investors, and industry professionals to dive deep into the sector's future. You'll hear from leading voices such as Harare City Council, the Deeds Office, ZIMRA, Zimbabwe/Harare Wetlands Trust, and the Zimbabwe

Stock Exchange. Key topics include:

  • Unlocking REIT Returns
  • Navigating Property Purchase Policies
  • Estate Planning and Property Protection Under the New Marriages Act
  • Cluster Housing Policy: A Pathway to Sustainable Urban Development
  • Wetland Preservation as a Revenue Stream and Financial Sustainability for Developers
But it's not all business - we have something for everyone! Our Kids Zone, sponsored by The Bounce House, ensures that the little ones will have a blast with dedicated activities, while older kids and adults can enjoy friendly competition in our Games Area.

What's more, we've got amazing prizes up for grabs, including two residential stands, a two-night weekend getaway for two sponsored by Zimbabwe National Parks, interior design services from Homes & Style, and a Vanity Set with Mirror and Lights from Vanish Global! This is your chance to win big while gaining valuable insights into the property market.

Sipho Matshazi, Event Coordinator, shared her excitement: "We've lined up an exciting roster of exhibitors featuring top companies from Zimbabwe's property, construction, and investment sectors. All these can be seen on our event website www.zimbabwepropertyexpo.co.zw. You'll get the chance to explore the latest innovations and opportunities in real estate. Whether you're looking for investment insights or just want to see what's new, we've got it all."

Tickets are available now at Celebration Centre Bookshop, Harare, online, and will also be available for purchase during the Expo. Ticket prices start from just USD5, and best of all, children under 16 get in for free! Don't miss out – there's still limited space available, so act fast.

Mark your calendars and join us at the Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024, where we're building tomorrow, together. There's something for everyone, and we can't wait to see you there!



Source - Agencies

Must Read

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

20 mins ago | 25 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

20 mins ago | 12 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

21 mins ago | 29 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

32 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

33 mins ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

33 mins ago | 12 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

34 mins ago | 12 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

34 mins ago | 22 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

40 mins ago | 29 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

41 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

51 mins ago | 15 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

52 mins ago | 57 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

54 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

55 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

56 mins ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

57 mins ago | 20 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

58 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

59 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Khama Billiat shines

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

1 hr ago | 46 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

16 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Overview of Popular Crypto Trading Platforms

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Heartless Mugabe did not give chance to non combatant and local trained vets to be vetted

18 hrs ago | 850 Views

Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

21 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

21 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

21 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

22 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

23 hrs ago | 599 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

23 hrs ago | 985 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

24 hrs ago | 926 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 797 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

25 Sep 2024 at 10:02hrs | 615 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 986 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

25 Sep 2024 at 09:32hrs | 634 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

25 Sep 2024 at 09:22hrs | 988 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

25 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 1902 Views

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

25 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1126 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

24 Sep 2024 at 23:11hrs | 987 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

24 Sep 2024 at 14:10hrs | 1395 Views