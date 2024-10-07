A historic homecoming: Vahera restoration Genealogy Association announces pilgrimage to Gombe Hill

News / Press Release

by Etiwel Mutero

The Hera people, united by their revered Mhofu Shava totem, are scattered across Zimbabwe and beyond, yet proudly connected to their heritage. A seminal event looms on the horizon – a historic visit to the grave of Mbiru, the venerable founder of the VaHera tribe, at Gombe Hill in Uhera (Buhera). This poignant pilgrimage, orchestrated by the Vahera Restoration and Genealogy Mhofu Yemkono Association, promises to reconnect the diasporic Hera community with their ancestral roots.Mbiru, a visionary leader, laid the foundations of the Hera Mbiru/Nyashanu dynasty in the 16th century. This illustrious lineage flourished in Uhera, yielding numerous chiefs who shaped the landscape of modern-day Zimbabwe. Mbiru, affectionately known as Nyashanu, embodies VaHera unity, transcending generations.Under Mr. Muungani's stewardship, the Vahera Restoration Genealogy Association Mhofu Yemukano tirelessly unites dispersed VaHera people, researches and publishes their accurate history, and promotes Hera culture. The association's latest endeavor invites all Hera descendants to converge at Gombe Hills, Uhera (Buhera), and pay homage to Mbiru.This unprecedented occasion promises to be an unforgettable experience. Descendants of Mbiru are urged to prepare for this transformative journey, securing finances and informing relatives. Are you proud to be Museyamwa? Chihera? As a proud MuHera, Mhofu Yomukona, Shava Museyamwa Nyashanu, join the pilgrimage and offer financial and material support.A committee, led by Mr. Muungani, will facilitate this historic event. Details on dates, logistics, accommodation, events, and dignitaries will be announced shortly. For information, contact Etiwel Mutero at the VaHera Restoration Genealogy Mhofu Yomukono Association Information Desk (+263773614293 or etiwelm02@gmail.com).As VaHera people gather to honor Mbiru, they reaffirm unity and pride in their heritage. This homecoming promises to cement bonds between Mbiru's descendants and their ancestral roots.Etiwel MuteroVahera Restoration and Genealogy Association Information Desk