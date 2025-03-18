Alarm bells ringing as the regime panics: Veteran Activists Association Zimbabwe (Vaaz)

News / Press Release

by Mandava Blessing National Spokesperson

When the Nation's war Chest is paraded on the streets and "Dr Amai The Second" traverse the nation to rave and rant at hastily arranged rallies then you know The house is on Fire .It is an open secret that Alarm Bells are ringing across the country as the Authoritarian Regime moves to close the democratic space in the face of the ZANU PF internal battle which is morphing into a National Crisis.Recent incidents obtaining in the Nation signal a Regime in Panic Mode following internal strife in ZANU PF threatening The Status Quo. The Regime is running Helter skelter venting its anger on the suffering impoverished people hence throwing the Nation into a socio-economic and political quagmire.It is now apparently clear that, "When the Righteous are in authority, the people Rejoice but when the wicked reign the people mourn (Proverbs 29:2).The Regime is pushing the people into a corner provoking them in the process if the awkward and preposterous ultimatums and processes by the Regime are anything to go by.We therefore categorically condemn with utmost contempt it deserves the two day ultimatum to vendors by Minister Daniel Garwe which has ulterior and disasterous consequences on the Nation as it is a "Vending Economy". This irrational move has negative impact on the majority of families as they are dependent on vending for a living in the absence of a formal and vibrant economy. What makes it rather absurd is that that "law/ultimatum" is being effected selectively on Urban Vendors while safeguarding the Vendors in Rural Areas and Townships. What happened to the "Zimbabwe is open for business Mantra"? Was it a Campaigning Slogan by Mnangagwa? Moreso, the Regime failing to account for the 2.2 million jobs it had promised in its 2018 manifesto. The state deliberately misled the Nation to believe that it had fulfilled this promise by creating more than this through vending. What has Changed now? Has the "Geza Bombshell" changed this false narrative? It has been proven that there is clearly no rationale behind this except being inhumane, reactionary and vindictive.We also condemn the absurd arrest of a CCC Councilor in Chivhu for forwarding a WhatsApp Video and would like to note that this is pure hogwash.The suspension of Takunda Mhuka of the Midlands State University and the punishment of SRC members for carrying out their mandated duties should be condemned with the greatest contempt it deserves.The arrest and denial of bail of Blessed Mhlanga by the Regime and those cited above are but a few of a plethora of cases of blatant human Rights Violations across the nation ever since the Regime has been painstakingly trying to fend off internal power matrices.The nation is groaning and moaning under the Regime's heavy handed yoke.The perilous trajectory the Regime is trudging on has disastrous consequences and should stop forthwith if the regime has the people at heart and seeks to avert heading into a collision course with the impoverished masses.We note with concern that the regime is now employing these frantic and draconian measures to avert an uprising, it is now afraid of the People's Collective Power and would do anything whether by hook or crook to stop the people from coalescing.We call on the Regime to stop being adamant and listen to the Voice Of Reason.In conclusion, we draw the Regime to God's word in Isiah 10:1-2 which says, "Woe unto them that decree Unrighteousness and that write grieveousness which they have prescribed". To turn aside the needy from judgement and to take away the Right from the poor of my people, that widows may be their prey and that they may Rob the fatherless .ALUTA CONTINUAVAAZ:INSIKAVAAZ:MUSIMBOTIUKAPINDA:NENI NDAPINDAWO