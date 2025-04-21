What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

News / Press Release

by UFP

Fellow Zimbabweans, our nation marks 45 years of independence, a moment that should be cause for pride, joy and celebration. But I come before you not by fireworks, but with heavy questions and a heart burdened by truth. We ask: What is independence where millions of Zimbabweans live in poverty? What is sovereignty when our youths flee to foreign lands in search of survival? What is liberation when the chains have only changed hands - from colonizers to corrupt rulers.

The day, 18th of April 1980, was meant to signify the dawn of a new Zimbabwe - free, just and prosperous. And yet, 45 years later, what do we truly have to show for it?.Our healthcare system is in a state of collapse. Hospitals lack medicines, essential equipment and even basic staffing. Pregnant mothers die needlessly. Cancer patients are turned away. Are these the fruits of independence? Our education system, once the pride of Southern Africa, now produces graduates destined for the streets, vending or migration. Teachers are underpaid and overworked. Students lack books, electricity and even hope. Public transport, clean water, sanitation and housing remain luxuries to many - not rights. Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, every city bears the scars of neglect. This is not the Zimbabwe our freedom fighters dreamt of.Zimbabwe, once the breadbasket of Africa is now a net food importer. Our farmers lack inputs, capital and support. Our granaries are empty while the people go hungry. The local currency is in freefall, and with it, the savings and dignity of every ordinary citizen. Inflation devours salaries before they even reach workers' hands. The unemployment rate hovers around 80%. Young people are educated, but idle. Qualified minds drive taxis, herd cattle or hustle in informal markets. The gap between the ruling elite and the struggling masses grows wider everyday fueled by corruption, nepotism and looting of national resources. Today, we witness the growth of 'Zvigananda' because our system allows it.For 45 years, we have seen political violence, intimidation and rigged elections. Our people are denied the right to choose freely, speak freely and live freely. Opposition voices are arrested, silenced or disappeared in the night. Our constitution is a tool of convenience, amended at will to serve the few at the expense of the many. The security forces meant to protect the people are used to terrorise them. Civil society is under siege. Independent journalism is labelled 'unpatriotic'. This is not democracy. It is not freedom. It is not independence.Despite it all, we are still standing. Zimbabweans are resilient, creative and determined. We know the power of our voice and the strength of our vote. Let us not be fooled by staged parades and empty speeches. Real independence is not measured in flag-raising ceremonies, but in food on the table, jobs for our youths, justice for all and a future we believe in.The United Freedom Party (UFP) standa not just to oppose, but to rebuild. We envision a Zimbabwe where leaders serve not rule, where wealth is shared not stolen and where the constitution is sacred. A Zimbabwe where a child born in Gokwe or Chitungwiza has the same chance as one born in Borrowdale.Meanwhile, 45 years later, we say enough is enough. We must break free not from colonial chains, but from domestic betrayal.Our call during independence day is not for celebration, but for awakening. As we raise our flag, let us also raise our conscience, our voices and our courage to reclaim Zimbabwe.Because until every citizen is free from hunger, fear and oppression, we are not yet truly independent.Viva Zimbabwe! Viva Freedom!Kutambura hatichada! Ukuhlupheka Asisafuni!