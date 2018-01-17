Fake cop nabbed while drinking beer in police uniform

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) constable was reportedly arrested yesterday in Esigodini for impersonating a police officer after he was caught drinking beer in police uniform and lied that he was an Assistant Inspector.Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that Mark Ndlovu was drinking beer in police uniform at Zuka bar in Esigodini prompting three officers Sergeant Mhiripiri, constable Musindo and constable Mwakambonja to arrest him."The accused was caught drinking in full view of the public while in police uniform, three police details told him to identify himself and he gave conflicting statements as he first identified himself as an Assistant inspector force number 054006J stationed at Commonage police station in Bulawayo," said the source.It is further alleged that the police details noticed some inconstancies in his statement and took him to Esgodini police station where he changed his details to a constable stationed in Midlands."Following some inconsistences that were noted during the short interview, the accused then changed his statement and reflected that he was in actual fact a Constable Ndlovu force number 082786J who was stationed in Midlands' province."However, Officer In Charge Maboleni figured out that the accused was an ex-constable who was discharged from service in December last year.Ndlovu is being charged for contravening Section 179 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act 9:2 (impersonating a police officer, peace or public office.)